J Storm and Team Serenity are headed to Dota Summit 10

With J Storm and Team Serenity’s additions, Dota Summit 10’s team lineup is filling out quite nicely. Along with Alliance and Complexity Gaming, the new teams make up four of the six teams that will be invited by Beyond the Summit.

So far, J Storm is the only team returning from last season, though that is mostly on a technicality since they were going by VGJ Storm at the time of last year’s event. They have an almost completely new roster and are the second North American representative.

J.Storm on Twitter Can’t wait to fight our good friends @theAllianceGG in the #DotaSummit https://t.co/NZUhiNU0Bt

Serenity is the first and possibly only Chinese representative at the Summit, which is an odd choice considering all of the other rosters available from that region.

With the inclusion of both Complexity and J Storm, it is unlikely that last year’s winners, Evil Geniuses, will be making their return to defend their title. It also probably rules out Forward Gaming rejoining the even if BtS has reached out to the two King’s Cup winners.

Fnatic won King’s Cup: Southeast Asia and earned entry into Summit 10, but BtS has not confirmed Fnatic will be attending the event. And if Forward does not attend, that final invite will probably go to a South American team. The most obvious guess would be it going to paiN Gaming, since they just missed out on The International 2019 and now have a clear schedule.

Beyond the Summit on Twitter Two more teams to make meme content with. Team Serenity and @Team_JStorm are coming to #DotaSummit 10!

A stacked list of casters have also been announced for Summit, including Grant “GranDGranT” Harris, Owen “ODPixel” Davies, and even Kim “Febby” Yong-min, who just finished his season with Team Jinesbrus.

Dota Summit 10 will take place from Jul. 25 to 28 with the group stage being a best-of-two round robin and the playoffs set for a double elimination. The remaining two teams and the prize pool will likely be revealed within the next week.