Invictus Gaming updates its roster for 2020 Dota Pro Circuit

The Chinese competitive Dota 2 scene has been going through some massive changes over the last month, with most of the top rosters swapping out at least a few players in between tournaments.

Ahead of the China Dota 2 Pro Cup season one, Invictus Gaming is the first top-level organization to reveal its new moves. The team’s main roster saw no changes, but they’ll still impact Hu “kaka” Liangzhi and his group. The organization plans to keep both of these rosters heading into the eventual 2020-21 Dota Pro Circuit.

Image via Invictus Gaming

All of the shuffling took place on the team’s developmental roster, iG Vitality, which only kept two of its original five players: Zhou “Dust” Shiyuan and Ni “ButterflyEffect” Weijie. Gao “@dogf1ghts” Tianpeng will also remain with the organization, though he’ll be acting as the Vitality coach and playing as a substitute when needed for iG’s main roster.

As the two longest-tenured players, ButterflyEffect and Dust will be holding down the fort with the influx of new talent. ButterflyEffect will be staying at position two, while Dust swaps over to position four.

Lin “doodle”‘ Zikai is returning to iG to make his Vitality debut after spending the first part of the 2019-20 season with Team Sirius. He parted ways with Sirius in February and hasn’t played in many tournaments outside of filling stand-in roles since then.

The remaining two players, Li “Irving” Jian and Cui “QYQX” Chenyang, are new to the organization and will look to propel the secondary roster to a spot in the China Dota 2 Pro Cup as they compete in the open qualifiers.

As for the main roster, no changes have been made. The team is poised to be one of the strongest in the region following big moves from PSG.LGD and Vici Gaming.