Invictus Gaming lead the way heading into the final day of The International 10’s group stage

One day remains before the stage is set for The International 10’s main event, and the top Dota 2 teams in the world are still fighting for playoff seeding—or in some cases, their tournament lives.

While Invictus Gaming locked in the top seed for Group A with a dominant 13-1 record in just three days, Thunder Predator also became the first team eliminated from TI10 after going winless against the field of opponents.

The highlight of the day was one of the first matches, which saw rivals OG and Evil Geniuses clash in a series that had serious playoff implications. OG took a dominant victory in game one, beating EG in 21 minutes and 23 seconds—the fastest game of TI10 thus far.

EG did end up splitting the series 1-1, taking control 25 minutes in and surviving one of OG’s patented late-game comebacks to keep from being swept. This also prevented EG from falling below T1 in the overall standings as the SEA squad continued to improve as the event went on, rebounding from a poor day one showing.

Group A might have teams vying for playoff seeding, but Group B still has three teams in danger of being eliminated.

Quincy Crew and SG esports are both 2-10, with varying results, and play each other in the opening series of day four. Whoever loses this matchup has the highest chance of being sent home once the group stage ends. Fnatic could still be eliminated, though, if they lose 0-2 to Team Secret, QC ends up with a better record than the SEA team outright, and SG beat them out because of head-to-head results in a tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, PSG.LGD has the top spot for Group A essentially locked up after beating Vici Gaming 2-0 today, but if they lose against Elephant and beastcoast, VG could still hop them in the standings. Secret, beastcoast, Elephant, and Team Spirit can still earn an upper bracket spot for the main event depending on the day four results.

The must-watch Quincy Crew and SG esports matchup kicks off at 2am CT, with other exciting series like OG vs. IG and Secret vs. VG airing throughout the day.