Infamous is headed to the TI9 closed qualifiers after signing Team Anvorgesa

Not even a week after dropping the roster that helped them compete in the early stages of the 2018-19 Dota Pro Circuit, Infamous is bringing in a whole new squad by signing Team Anvorgesa.

Anvorgesa stunned a lot of people by beating the likes of Complexity Gaming, EHOME, and Mineski at the StarLadder Ukraine Major at the start of June. That outing already put the roster made up of mostly former Majestic Esports players in the upper portion of the South America power rankings.

When Infamous bombed out of the EPICENTER Major, team manager Vitória “Guashineen” Otero and the players decided something wasn’t working and disbanded. For some players, like veteran Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier, the move was sudden and it makes a potential run at The International 2019 unlikely for any of the ex-Infamous team.

It was hard to believe that in one of the weaker Dota 2 regions, one of the top teams wouldn’t just stay together and try to make it in. Even if they ended up placing last at TI9, they would likely make more than $70,000 just for making it in.

As it turns out, management wasn’t ready to give up on the season, but they wanted to try something new by sponsoring a team on the rise rather than their old roster that they viewed as stagnant.

The fact that Anvorgesa played well against Infamous and pain Gaming in regional events and teams like Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas at a DPC event made the roster a very appealing option. Most rosters that have talented players like Jean Pierre “Chris Brown” Gonzales and Hector “K1” Rodriguez end up getting picked apart by the big teams looking for players, but this squad just switched banners.

This is a smart move by Infamous no matter how this season ends for them.

The team let go of some talented players like Black^ and Mariano “Papita” Caneda, but made the move to drop and pick up full rosters to keep continuity and chemistry between its new players. Anvorgesa has shown a lot of promise and by keeping the whole squad together, Infamous is going to get the best out of them on such a short notice signing.

Infamous won’t need to worry about its players needing to practice together to build trust or find what works, which is key to what makes this signing work just days before the TI9 qualifiers.

Since Anvorgesa is now officially Infamous, their spot in the closed regional qualifier for TI9 just shifts to their new banner. They will compete against the likes of paiN and Thunder Predator for the final SA spot at TI9 starting July 7.