Immortal Treasure II and Wrath of the Mo’rokai are coming July 5

Almost two months after the first Immortal Treasure set dropped for The International 2019 Battle Pass, Immortal Treasure II and the Wrath of the Mo’rokai game mode are coming on July 5.

With how many Battle Level Bundles were sold during the Steam Summer Sale, this must be exciting for players who now have up to 12 free tries to get the items they want from the treasure drops.

DOTA 2 on Twitter The next update will be arriving this Friday, and it will contain the Mo’rokai special event, the Immortal II treasure and the prize pool achievement reward.

Along with the chance to get some drops, like the cosmically rare Overgrown Emblem, players will also have access to the Wrath of the Mo’rokai. The new game mode sounds like it will involve players on each team completing objectives in order to summon a Mo’rokai.

Much like how summoning boss mobs into a lane in Heroes of the Storm works, when a Mo’rokai joins the fight, it will likely have a set amount of health and act as an advanced way to speed up laning. We still have no details on what the mode will actually be, but it sounds like it should act as a fun change of pace from standard Dota 2 modes.

The only downside of these pieces of content dropping at this time is that it would typically only allow players a little less than two months to enjoy the special event mode and stockpile as much treasure as possible. In previous years, the cutoff for Battle Pass levels and events were after The International ended.

DOTA 2 on Twitter This year we are also going to be extending the duration of battle pass features for two weeks following the Grand Finals of The International.

Valve has lessened the fear of a strict cutoff date, though, by moving the end date for this year’s Battle Pass to a full two weeks after TI9 wraps up.

An added little bonus is also being added to the Battle Pass in the form of 10 extra levels for breaking the TI8 prize pool over the weekend. Surpassing the record of $25,532,177 set last year is an amazing feat for the Dota 2 community, and it’s made more impressive that the TI9 prize pool is still on pace to break $30 million.

Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter The International 2019 now has the LARGEST PRIZE POOL in the history of The International. #TI9 #Dota2

There is still a lot of content coming out for Battle Pass owners in the last six weeks that lead up to TI9, including Immortal Treasure III.