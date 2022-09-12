Iceiceice ranks the most competitive Dota 2 regions

Iceiceice is one of the rare players that competitively played in almost all the Dota 2 regions in the world. The veteran offlaner recently returned to his home region, Southeast Asia, and ranked each region’s competitiveness based on his experiences.

According to Iceiceice, China is the most challenging region to play in. The region produces so many top players that they never run out of practice partners or top-level players to form a team. Considering the level of domestic competition in the region, all players strive to improve their skills.

Europe occupies the second spot on Iceiceice’s list as it’s one of the more versatile regions. Europe is home to many countries and players, which can sometimes be a challenge for the region since there can be language barriers between players. Europe can be a difficult region to make it as a professional player, but it features a high number of top organizations, making it the region with one of the hardest qualifiers.

Iceiceice’s list wraps up with SEA in third place and NA at the bottom. Iceiceice mentions that he hasn’t actively played competitively in SEA for a while but said, “It’s 100 percent qualification if you’re a human in NA.” Iceiceice guesses that SEA would be slightly harder than NA, and he’ll be competing there in the upcoming DPC.

While seeing NA at the bottom of Iceiceice’s list might be upsetting for some fans, it tends to be the case for the isolated regions. Compared to China and Europe, NA and South American teams have a difficult time when it comes to finding various top teams that they can practice with. Not only do these two regions have fewer competitive players next to other major ones, but they can’t even practice with each other regularly due to ping issues.

On the other side of the world, however, western European teams can practice against teams from eastern Europe, while Chinese teams can practice against SEA squads. Though NA was able to bring home The International in 2015 with ppd at the helm in Evil Geniuses, the region has fallen one step short of glory ever since.