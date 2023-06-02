Iceiceice could achieve back-to-back TI star status—this time by actually playing Dota 2

Iceiceice couldn’t attend The International 2022 as a player, but he still starred in multiple comedic skits that were considered one of the best parts of the glamorous Dota 2 event. This season though, iceiceice is determined to attend TI12 as a player, and he’s well on his way after recently qualifying for the Bali Major with Bleed Esports.

Iceiceice arrived in Bleed after the winter Dota season, and not everything clicked at first. Spring was also a bust for Bleed, but the team showed a miraculous improvement in the summer season, topping their regional league.

The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit has been a hectic one in Southeast Asia since several of the most prominent orgs were relegated to the second division at the beginning of the year. As a result, Fnatic even ditched Dota 2 temporarily, and the SEA region hasn’t had that one dominant team which has been the case for others.

No team was able to place first twice in the SEA DPC. However, if iceiceice could pick which season he’d like to top the DPC charts, he’d probably pick this one since it had the most DPC rewards. If that is combined with a decent placement in the next Major, iceiceice could well be returning to the grand stage of Dota 2 as a player very soon.

Bleed boasts one of the most stacked squads in SEA right now, with iceiceice accompanied by Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong, Teng “Kordan” Tjin Yao, Kim “DuBu” Doo-young, and Djardel “DJ” Mampusti—an excellent mixture of youth and experience.

With their Dota 2 Bali Major seat secured, Bleed will be counting down the days until June 29 and practicing hard to potentially snatch a TI seat.

