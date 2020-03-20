How to watch WeSave! Charity Play Dota 2

WeSave! Charity Play is bringing together almost every top Dota 2 team to play in a charity tournament as the community works to fill the gap left by the postponement of the ESL One Los Angeles Major and other canceled events.

The tournament will have 24 teams, four from each of the six Dota regions, competing for a $120,000 prize pool that will be split into $20,000 for each region and donated to help raise awareness and fight the coronavirus. The event is being held completely online, with full broadcasts available in both English and Russian.

Because it is an online tournament, there will be six separate brackets for each region rather than one large one with all of the teams placed into it. This will help keep the event on a tight schedule while also providing the best match experience for the players, broadcasters, and viewers.

Here is the full schedule for what matches will take place over each day as the event runs from March 20 to 26.

Friday, March 20

6am CT – Geek Fam vs BOOM Esports

11am CT – B8 vs Natus Vincere

3pm CT – Cloud9 vs CR4ZY

Saturday, March 21

7am CT – PSG.LGD vs Invictus Gaming

12pm CT – Team Liquid vs OG

4pm CT – FURIA Esports vs NoPing e-sports

Sunday, March 22

6am CT – TNC Predator vs Team Adroit

11am CT – Virtus.pro vs HellRaisers

3pm CT – Evil Geniuses vs business associates

Monday, March 23

7am CT – EHOME vs Vici Gaming

12pm CT – Team Secret vs Nigma

4pm CT – beastcoast vs Thunder Predator

Tuesday, March 24

6am CT – Southeast Asia Finals

11am CT – CIS Finals

3pm CT – North America Finals

Wednesday, March 25



7am CT – China Finals

12pm CT – Europe Finals

4pm CT – South America Finals

Matches begin on March 20 with Geek Fam vs BOOM at 6am CT on WePlay!’s Twitch channel, so get ready for a long weekend of Dota 2.

All of the proceeds will be donated to CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) and GlobalGiving to aid in the immediate relief for those affected by the coronavirus, as well as to help develop a vaccine. Viewers will be able to donate throughout the event to add to the $120,000 total.