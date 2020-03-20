How to watch WeSave! Charity Play Dota 2

WeSave! Charity Play is bringing together almost every top Dota 2 team to play in a charity tournament as the community works to fill the gap left by the postponement of the ESL One Los Angeles Major and other canceled events.
The tournament will have 24 teams, four from each of the six Dota regions, competing for a $120,000 prize pool that will be split into $20,000 for each region and donated to help raise awareness and fight the coronavirus. The event is being held completely online, with full broadcasts available in both English and Russian.
Because it is an online tournament, there will be six separate brackets for each region rather than one large one with all of the teams placed into it. This will help keep the event on a tight schedule while also providing the best match experience for the players, broadcasters, and viewers.
Here is the full schedule for what matches will take place over each day as the event runs from March 20 to 26.
Friday, March 20
- 6am CT – Geek Fam vs BOOM Esports
- 11am CT – B8 vs Natus Vincere
- 3pm CT – Cloud9 vs CR4ZY
Saturday, March 21
- 7am CT – PSG.LGD vs Invictus Gaming
- 12pm CT – Team Liquid vs OG
- 4pm CT – FURIA Esports vs NoPing e-sports
Sunday, March 22
- 6am CT – TNC Predator vs Team Adroit
- 11am CT – Virtus.pro vs HellRaisers
- 3pm CT – Evil Geniuses vs business associates
Monday, March 23
- 7am CT – EHOME vs Vici Gaming
- 12pm CT – Team Secret vs Nigma
- 4pm CT – beastcoast vs Thunder Predator
Tuesday, March 24
- 6am CT – Southeast Asia Finals
- 11am CT – CIS Finals
- 3pm CT – North America Finals
Wednesday, March 25
- 7am CT – China Finals
- 12pm CT – Europe Finals
- 4pm CT – South America Finals
Matches begin on March 20 with Geek Fam vs BOOM at 6am CT on WePlay!’s Twitch channel, so get ready for a long weekend of Dota 2.
All of the proceeds will be donated to CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) and GlobalGiving to aid in the immediate relief for those affected by the coronavirus, as well as to help develop a vaccine. Viewers will be able to donate throughout the event to add to the $120,000 total.