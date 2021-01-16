How to watch the European 2021 Dota Pro Circuit league

The 2021 Dota Pro Circuit is already underway, with all six regional leagues having finalized the lineup of teams competing in the first season’s upper and lower divisions.

Each of the six regions will run on the same timeline, though China will have an extended schedule compared to the other five.

Because of the time difference, some regions will have matches that overlap, while others are going to work perfectly together so that fans can have a near constant stream of Dota matches to watch each week, starting on Jan. 18.

For Europe, fans will mostly see upper division matches played in the early day at around 11am CT on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Lower division matches will be a bit more sporadic, starting a little earlier at 8am CT on the same days, with Monday thrown into the mix too.

Here is the full schedule for what days you can expect to see EU matches played in both divisions for season one.

Image via DreamLeague

Week One: Jan. 18 to 20 and Jan. 23

Week Two: Jan. 25 to 27 and Jan. 30

Week Three: Feb. 1 to 3 and Feb. 30

Week Four: Feb. 8 to 10 and Feb. 6

Week Five: Feb 15 to 17 and Feb. 20

Week Six: Feb. 22 to 24

As for where you can watch the streams, here are the links to both the main, DreamLeague broadcast and all of the other languages that have an official stream available.

Any additional schedule changes or broadcasts will be added as the details become available.