How to watch the CIS 2021 Dota Pro Circuit league

The CIS matches will be very spread out.

As season one of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit continues to escalate, all six regional leagues have finalized the 16 team rosters that will be competing in both the upper and lower divisions.

The schedule for each region will remain mostly the same, outside of a small break in the middle for China that will extend the competition in that region into March.

Time differences will keep most of the schedules synced up, though there will be several instances of matches from multiple regions running at the same time on their individual broadcasts.

Just like with Europe, CIS matches will mostly run on four days over the six-week lineup. Starting on Jan. 18, you can catch upper division matches on Friday and Sunday starting at 8am CT, while lower division matches will run on Monday and Thursday too.

Here is the full schedule for what days you can expect to see CIS matches played in both divisions for season one.

Image via ESL

Week one: Jan. 18, Jan, 22 to 23, and Jan. 24

Week two: Jan. 25, Jan. 28 to 29, and Jan. Jan. 31

Week three: Feb. 1, Feb. 4 to 5, and Feb. 7

Week four: Feb. 8, Feb. 11 to 12, and Feb. 14

Week five: Feb 15, Feb. 18 to 19, and Feb. 21

Week six: Feb. 22 and Feb. 25 to 26

As for where you can watch the streams, here are the links to both the main, ESL broadcast and all of the other languages that have an official stream available.

Any additional schedule changes or broadcasts will be added as the details become available.