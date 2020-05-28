Here’s how to correctly select Dota 2’s Battle Pass Community Prediction match every time

Dota 2‘s The International 10 Battle Pass brings a brand new feature with it: Community Predictions. Valve selects a random match, provides you with the hero roster and skill level of the game, then tasks you to select the winning lineup.

Don’t want to leave things to chance? Dota 2 statistics websites can be your savior.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to guarantee you select the winner every time.

You can access the Community Predictions panel in the Home tab of your Battle Pass.

Screengrab via Valve

Proceed to OpenDota’s Combos tool, which allows you to input heroes into it. Check the team rosters for the day. then sort them into their respective teams.

Screengrab via Valve

Once you’re done inputting the heroes, click Submit and the site will help you search for the exact lineup.

Screengrab via Valve

It’ll likely be the only result to show up. With 119 heroes present in the game, there are billions of possible combinations for hero lineups and the number gets even larger when tacked onto unique roles.

In the unlikely circumstance that multiple matches pop up, you can click into the match report and check the lanes. Valve has also listed the roles for each player in the match prediction, so that’s another way to cross out duplicates.

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be any reward tied to a correct prediction. There’s an achievement for it in the Battle Pass, however, with a total of 3,500 points awarded for guessing 80 matches correctly. It’s not a lot of extra levels, but it’s an easy task that takes just an extra minute per day and you never know just how much you need to push your Pass into those sweet, sweet Arcanas.