Here are the patch notes for Dota 2’s Diretide Nov. 11 update

Valve’s surprise Diretide celebration has been well-received by the Dota 2 community, and the developer is adjusting some of the game mode’s most broken heroes after five days.

Clinkz’s immense mobility and slipperiness, his ability to consume creeps, and immensely thematic skeleton spookiness have seen him become one of the most popular and powerful heroes in the game mode. Opposing players will now have a better chance to catch the Bone Fletcher, following buffs to True Sight range on various objectives.

While Clinkz was the only target in the hero section, Shadow Shaman players will be disappointed to know that their Serpent Wards will no longer short-circuit the enemy’s home bucket into the world’s best candy dispenser. These two heroes have highest win rate in the game mode so far, so it isn’t surprising that they have been picked out for some nerfs.

General

True Sight Radius on Home Buckets and Taffy Wells increased from 1000 to 1200.

Scarecrow Stashes now have True Sight in a 1000 radius that reveals all heroes on both teams.

Player owned non-hero units deal only 25% of their normal damage to the home bucket for purposes of stealing candy.

Taffy Guardians take 50% damage from player owned, non-hero units.

Items

Reduced sentry ward stock time from 85 to 60.

Reduced sentry ward cost from 75 to 50.

Reduced dust gold cost from 80 to 50.

Reduced TP scroll cooldown from 80 to 45.

Heroes