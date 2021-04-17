Here are the 2021 DPC South America Regional League standings season 2

South America only has one team competing at the ONE Esports Singapore Major, but because Thunder Predator put on such a good show, all eyes are on the region for season two of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021 Regional League.

TP and beastcoast are both in great positions to make it all the way to The International this year, now it is just a matter of which teams will rise to challenge them for a spot at the next Major and those coveted DPC points.

Prize pool and format

A total of 16 teams across the upper and lower divisions are competing against each other in a round-robin format that will end on May 23.

In the upper division, the first-placed team earns a direct seed to the second and final Major of the 2021 DPC season. The runner-up will be invited to the group stage, with SA only getting those two spots at the Major.

Each team will earn their share of $205,000, while only the top five teams will earn a portion of the 1,150 DPC points.

In the lower division, eight teams battle for their share of $75,000, but there are no DPC points up for grabs. Typically they would be playing for a spot in the upper division for the next season, but no details about a potential season three have been shared yet by Valve.

Any remaining teams not qualified to The International will enter a last-chance qualifier, where only one team will emerge with a ticket to Dota 2‘s premier event.

Teams to watch

Much like in NA with Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew, beastcoast and Thunder Predator are far and away the teams to watch for season two.

Beastcoast was unable to compete at the first Major due to COVID-19 concerns within the organization, but they still finished as the top season in season one and hold 500 DPC points. As long as they perform well during season two, they should be able to lock in a spot at TI.

TP is also sitting pretty, having finished fifth at the Singapore Major, blowing all expectations out of the water, and moving into the top five of the DPC rankings. If they qualify for the second Major, they guarantee themselves a spot in the top 12 and a ticket to TI.

SA also reflects NA in that most of the other teams in the region are going to be playing as underdogs compared to the top two.

SG e-sports, NoPing e-sports, Team Unknown, and Infamous all finished within one game of each other in the standings, but none of them were able to take a game off of beastcoast. Only Infamous out of that group was able beat TP, but they are all solid teams that are worth keeping an eye on.

Out of the lower division comes Infinity Esports and Hokori, two teams that had identical records and had to win a tiebreaker just to secure a promotion since the competition was so fierce.

Infinity has experience playing against all of the other top teams in a tournament setting but will need to prove that they can hang with the top dogs. Hokori doesn’t have a lot of upper-tier experience, but the younger roster is hungry for some wins.

With all of that in mind, here are the standings for the 2021 DPC SA Regional League season two.

Standings

Upper division

Rank Team name Series Games DPC Points Seed Prize 1 beastcoast 1-0 2-0 500 Major Playoffs $30,000 2 Infinity Esports 1-0 2-1 300 Major Group Stage $28,000 3 NoPing e-sports 0-0 0-0 200 $27,000 4 Infamous 0-0 0-0 100 $26,000 5 Team Unknown 0-0 0-0 50 $25,000 6 Thunder Predator 0-0 0-0 – $24,000 7 SG e-sports 0-1 0-3 – $23,000 8 Hokori 0-2 1-4 – $22,000

Lower division