Here are the 2021 DPC North America Regional League standings season 2

North America had a strong showing in season one of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021 Regional League, and season two is going to push the top team even harder.

Evil Geniuses almost won it all at the ONE Esports Singapore Major and Quincy Crew made it to the playoffs, showing that NA isn’t a region you can sleep on. Now, teams like Undying and 4 Zoomers will try to get in on the Major action, while EG and QC both try to lock in a spot at The International 2021.

Prize pool and format

A total of 16 teams across the upper and lower divisions are competing against each other in a round-robin format that will end on May 23.

In the upper division, the first-placed team earns a direct seed to the second and final Major of the 2021 DPC season. The runner-up will be invited to the group stage, with NA only getting those two spots at the Major.

Each team will earn their share of $205,000, while only the top five teams will earn a portion of the 1,150 DPC points.

In the lower division, eight teams battle for their share of $75,000, but there are no DPC points up for grabs. Typically they would be playing for a spot in the upper division for the next season, but no details about a potential season three have been shared yet by Valve.

Any remaining teams not qualified to The International will enter a last-chance qualifier, where only one team will emerge with a ticket to Dota 2‘s premier event.

Teams to watch out for

Just like in season one, the NA DPC is Evil Geniuses’ to lose. The only big-name organization competing in the NA regional league proved that they are one of the best teams in the world at the Major, which puts them at the very top of their stack-heavy region.

Quincy Crew also matched EG’s record in season one, handing the eventual top seed their only loss. They also earned a spot in the Major and made it to the playoffs.

At that next level sits Undying, who narrowly missed the Major due to tiebreakers, and 4 Zoomers. These two stacks performed well in season one and brought back their lineups to compete in season two. Both will be favored over the rest of the field, but have some ground to makeup on the region’s leaders.

PentAce, previously known as Sadboys, and Black N Yellow both underwent massive roster shifts and look very different from the season one counterparts. Meanwhile, simply TOOBASED and The Cut are coming in from the lower division and will be playing as underdogs against the returning competitors.

With all of that in mind, here are the standings for the 2021 DPC NA Regional League season two.

Standings

Upper division

Rank Team name Series Games DPC Points Seed Prize 1 4 Zoomers 1-0 2-0 500 Major Playoffs $30,000 2 Black N Yellow 0-0 0-0 300 Major Group Stage $28,000 3 Evil Geniuses 0-0 0-0 200 $27,000 4 Quincy Crew 0-0 0-0 100 $26,000 5 simply TOOBASED 0-0 0-0 50 $25,000 6 The Cut 0-0 0-0 – $24,000 7 Undying 0-0 0-0 – $23,000 8 PentAce 0-1 0-2 – $22,000

Lower division