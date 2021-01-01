HellRaisers signs former Virtus Pro offlaner Resolut1on

Almost two months after moving on from three of its previous Dota 2 players, HellRaisers is in the process of rebuilding again with today’s signing of Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok.

Resolut1on previously played for Virtus Pro before the roster was benched in favor of the VP.Prodigy players. He was the only player from the VP squad that hadn’t found a new team to play with, at least temporarily, though now he’s the first to join a new organization.

It's time for new year's @Resolut1on. Welcome to the pack!

2021 will definitely be an interesting year 😉 pic.twitter.com/4w3clloSYw — HellRaisers Esports (@HELLRAISERSgg) January 1, 2021

This is a strong signing for HellRaisers since the org is looking to capitalize on the wide openness of the current CIS Dota 2 scene, especially once you get past Natus Vincere and VP. Building around captain Alexander “Nix” Levin and CIS veteran Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk, Resolut1on will slot in well as he moves back to position one for the first time since returning to Europe.

As a player, Resolut1on has been playing competitive Dota 2 since 2013 and has been a part of multiple rosters that have made deep runs at The International. His most legendary run was as a part of Digital Chaos alongside Aliwi “w33” Omar and Martin “Saksa” Sazdov, where they placed second to Wings Gaming at TI6.

Let’s make something great together 😉 https://t.co/WjwZTkQ4cb — Resolut1on (@Resolut1on) January 1, 2021

HellRaisers will likely announce the remaining two players for its new roster in the coming weeks. The Dota Pro Circuit begins on Jan. 18.