HellRaisers lists VANSKOR for transfer, brings in Zayac on trial basis

HellRaisers is making a swap with its Dota 2 roster after several poor performances against other top-level competition within the Dota Pro Circuit and the ongoing EPIC League Season 3.

As of today, Ivan “VANSKOR” Skorokhod has been listed on the team’s transfer list, Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk has moved to hard support, and Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov has joined the team on a trial basis.

Изменения в Dota2 составе HellRaisers.@VANSKORdota выставлен на трансфер, @w_zayac присоединяется к команде на тестовый период.



Подробнее можно прочитать тут: https://t.co/diXfduRNYL pic.twitter.com/s7YKjRpqPf — HellRaisers Esports (@HELLRAISERSgg) March 12, 2021

Zayac most recently played for Virtus.pro before following his captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin and competing with the NoTechies stack in the CIS upper division regional league for the first DPC season. After the team was relegated, he parted ways with the team and began looking for other opportunities.

As HellRaisers battles for positioning in the EPIC League group stage, the organization’s CEO Oleksii “Magician” Slabukhin made it clear that recent results weren’t “particularly pleasing” and have decided to try something new heading into the next DPC regional league season.

Zayac now joins a team helmed by Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok, with Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev and Lil as the other contracted players. Nikita “young G” Bochko has been playing with the team as a stand-in since Jan. 23, but is still listed on Natus Vincere’s inactive roster.

Lil is moving from position four to playing hard support in position five, opening up Zayac’s preferred position.

“The team sagged a lot in the early-game stage, so a support was needed who could take on this role and be responsible for the game at that stage,” Resolut1on said. “Zayac has a lot of draft experience and will help me improve in this aspect. I talked to Lil and convinced him to try playing position five, so it was decided to replace VANSKOR. I am grateful to VANSKOR for the work we have done together and wish him good luck and success.”

As for VANSKOR, he was a little put off by the move, alluding to some potential communication issues that took place within the team, while still wishing the team and organization well.

Очень не очень конечно получилось за пару дней до опен квал. Всё же желаю своей уже бывшей команде успехов, но не стоит забывать что без работы и открытости друг другу не будет ни успеха, ни единства команды.

Отдельное спасибо организации @HELLRAISERSgg за поддержку! Вы крутые! — Ivan Speedway (@VANSKORdota) March 12, 2021

“Of course it didn’t turn out very well a couple of days before the open qual,” VANSKOR said. “Still, I wish my former team success, but do not forget that without work and openness to each other there will be neither success nor team unity.”

The new HellRaisers team will continue to compete in EPIC League Season 3, working for a spot in division one, while testing themselves for another run in the DPC CIS lower division for the regional league’s second season next month.