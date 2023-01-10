It’s hard to imagine the Dota 2 scene without Austin “Cap” Walsh. The North American caster is one of the most beloved and iconic in the community, and his passion for the game runs deep. It almost happened, though.

Cap opened up about his battle with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, which he described as a “rare, chronic, and progressive liver disease with no current cure other than liver transplant,” and Ulcerative Colitis, which 75 percent of those with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis also have.

The symptoms flared up after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. It started with extreme itching, which he treated with medication, but evolved into incontinence (an inability to control pooing). It was so bad while he was casting at ESL One Malaysia, he wore diapers. It’s not something he wanted to do for the rest of his career, however, so he considered retiring.

I wore diapers while casting ESL One Malaysiahttps://t.co/haVSEwUAH6 pic.twitter.com/SKC6w9xGKs — Cap (@CapCasts) January 10, 2023

Fortunately for Cap and Dota 2 fans who can’t bear the thought of not seeing him cast, he realized the symptoms were exacerbated by medication he took to alleviate itching. He stopped taking it, and soon after, the symptoms “returned to something much more manageable.” Because of that, the legendary caster isn’t calling an end to his illustrious career just yet.

Cap is in the process of finding the right medication. He’s also aware there’s no cure for his condition, which means symptoms will likely worsen in time, and he might need a liver transplant, but in the here and now, he intends to proceed with life as normal.

Dota 2 fans have always supported him throughout his career, and they rallied around him again after reading the emotional Jan. 9 post. He truly is a gem to the community.