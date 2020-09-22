Gpk, Lil to stand-in for VP.Prodigy in bid to “reach new heights”

Virtus Pro’s Prodigy team loans one of CIS’ brightest talents in midlaner gpk and welcomes former support Lil back, the organization announced today.

The two players will replace Rostislav “fn” Lozovoi and Albert “eine” Garaev temporarily. VP stated in the announcement that both players remain with the club, but the reasons for their temporary leave was not made clear.

The return of Lil meant that the team’s former position four and captain Vitaly “Save-” Melnik will move to hard support. The new Prodigy roster is as follows:

Egor “epileptick1d” Grigorenko Gpk Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin Lil Save-

VP.Prodigy roster for the upcoming @OGADotaPIT S3 has changed.@GambitEsports’ Danil «gpk» Skutin will be taking over the mid lane as a stand-in. Our position 4 for this tournament will be Ilya «Lil» Ilyuk @LilJke also joining as stand-in.



Sergey Glamazda, VP CEO, stated that the changes came about in a desire to improve the roster, and will continue “setting the highest goals for our team.”

“All teams come to a point where it’s crucial to make changes in order to reach new heights,” Glamazda said. “We decided to switch things up… by replacing two of our players for individuals as much [sic] talented.”

Prodigy’s next tournament will be the third season of OGA Dota PIT, running from Sept. 23 to 26. The new-look roster has a tough task ahead of then, meeting the dominant Team Secret in the quarterfinals.