Gorgc finally reached one of Dota 2’s biggest milestones

Despite not making it to the International 2022, Gorgc has been unlocking new milestones in his Dota 2 career in the last two months. After upsetting Alliance in the regional qualifiers, Gorgc also joined the five-digit MMR club as he reached 10k matchmaking points in Dota 2’s ranked mode.

Gorgc had an impressive winning streak in his last 10 matches, with a couple of setbacks in between. The long grind ended with a 40-minute long match where Gorgc played Chaos Knight with 18 kills and nine assists to his name

Before the match, Gorgc had around 9.995 MMR, an unpleasant occurrence as it delayed his accomplishment by one match. The final match before an achievement tends to be the most stressful in most cases, but Gorgc was able to play it like any other match with the support of his chat.

Screengrab via Valve

During his climb, Gorgc made his way back into the top 100 players in the European Dota 2 region. Breaking into the five-digit MMR territory is an impressive achievement, but it’s also the beginning of a new one. Dota 2’s most elite already made their way up in the five digits by climbing up to 12k mmr.

In addition to being a nice trophy, climbing up the leaderboard is also a statement of a player’s skill level while allowing them to play versus the highest-ranked players in the game. Players can spectate some of the most high-ranked matches in Dota 2 on Dota TV, where the game automatically lists them.