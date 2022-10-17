‘It’s some North American anger’: Gorgc and YapzOr talk Quinn’s playstyle in Dota 2

Quinn Callahan, better known to the Dota 2 audience as Quinn, is a Dota 2 professional player currently playing for Soniqs Esports. Quinn has played for a variety of well-known teams in the past, especially for being a Spirit player (Ember Spirit, Void Spirit, Storm Spirit) in the mid-lane as a position two. Most recently, he was part of Quincy Crew before the team was acquired by Soniqs Esports.

As great of a player Quinn is, he is also known to be a perfectionist, sometimes losing patience when his meticulous plans don’t go according to plan. Previously going by his moniker of “CCnC” (Cool, Calm, and Collected), many fans have joked that the change to Quinn was a welcome one. While this behavior is very common amongst professional players in most esports, Quinn’s frustrated reactions have been caught on camera more times than most.

This happened most recently in a game against Royal Never Give Up in the TI11 group stages. Quinn’s signature Void Spirit went forward to contest creeps against enemy mid-laner Somnus, also known for being one of the best mid-laners in the Dota 2 scene. This goes horribly wrong quickly when he dies to a Lightning Storm followed by a Split Earth by Somnus’ Leshrac, eventually leading to his death. We all felt Quinn’s pain at this moment.

While this reaction is understandable, pro player and popular Dota 2 streamer Gorgc had some choice words for Quinn. On a co-cast with fellow pro player YapzOr, they discussed this recurring situation with Quinn and how he seems to crack under high-pressure situations. YapzOr joked by equating it simply to “North American anger.”

While this was said in a jocular manner, there is definitely some truth to this that players from the North American Dota 2 region can relate to. In the past few months, there have been certain explosive reactions by the NA teams in regard to players from other regions calling them the weakest Dota 2 region. Understandably so, most NA players have a chip on their shoulders and are out to prove to the rest of the community how good NA Dota can be.

Gorgc further expanded by joking about how Quinn is the face of North American anger against their peers. While both of them have joked about the situation at Quinn’s expense, they also hold a mutual admiration for Quinn’s skills as a Dota 2 player and wished him all the best in his future tournament pursuits.