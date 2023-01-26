GH backs new Nigma signings despite DPC relegation battle against Team Secret looming

It’s been a while since the Nigma Galaxy roster, built around former Team Liquid stars Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Maroun “GH” Merhej, and Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, was a powerhouse in the pro Dota 2 scene.

They’ve chopped and changed their roster a little, with the latest additions being Sumail Hassan and Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf, the latter of which replaced Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi (now on their inactive roster). Despite all those swaps, however, the Dota 2 lineup has struggled to get the ball rolling this season.

Nigma Galaxy are sitting in sixth spot in the Western European branch of the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 Winter Tour with one win and four losses, making it mathematically impossible for them to qualify for the Lima Major.

They do, however, have two series remaining—one against Team Secret and another against Entity. Losing against Team Secret would see them get relegated down to Division II. But even though the odds are stacked against them, GH is confident the team will persevere.

Image via Nigma Galaxy on Twitter

In the post-match interview after their win against OG, he said Sumail is a “special type of player” who has “stepped up” to the point where he “outplays almost everyone” and “always owns midlane,” which could bode well for them moving forward.

GH also said that, despite people criticizing ATF for having a limited hero pool, the team is “happy with him” because he has a “good attitude” and is a “really hard worker.” His hero pool is “slowly getting bigger and better,” and in time, it could help Nigma Galaxy hit their stride.

The star support player insists there are no issues with the support system, the coach, the captain, and the roster, either. The team just has to focus on their games, and the results will come.

Their relegation battle against Team Secret kicks off on Jan. 28.