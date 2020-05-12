Gamers Without Borders’ next event is a $1.5 million charity Dota 2 tournament

Gamers Without Borders is moving right from Rainbow Six Siege to Dota 2 with its next charity event. The organization plans to bring eight of the best Dota 2 teams in the world together to compete for a good cause later this week.

From May 15 to 17, GWB continues its $10 million charity esports tournament initiative with Dota as the third featured title. All of the competitors will be playing to raise awareness for coronavirus relief charity foundations.

✔ 8 world-class teams

✔ US$1.5M for charity

✔ 3 days of top-tier DOTA



It all goes down this weekend, May 15-17! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MbbMZj9n77 — Gamers Without Borders (@gwbps) May 12, 2020

In total, the eight teams competing will be playing for the right to choose which of the partnered organizations GWB donates $1.5 million to at the end of the three-day event. As of now, that list includes charities like the United Nations Children’s Fund, Direct Relief, and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

For the Dota tournament, GWB decided to focus on the European and CIS regions to pull from the largest pool of top teams that will bring the biggest possible audience for the charity streams. The usual suspects have answered the call, with Team Secret and OG headlining the roster at yet another competition.

Only two CIS teams will be in attendance: Virtus Pro and Natus Vincere. The remaining roster will be filled out by the remaining EU contenders in Nigma, Alliance, Team Liquid, and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The action begins at 5am CT on May 15, with a full schedule to be revealed closer to the first match.

This week, the winner of the @DOTA2 International Elite tournament will earn US$750,000 to donate to the charity of their choice to support COVID-19 relief efforts worldwide! 🌍



Take a look at the charity prize fund breakdown 👀 #GWBPS pic.twitter.com/ua8B0Q5eKn — Gamers Without Borders (@gwbps) May 12, 2020

Following the conclusion of the Dota tournament, GWB and its partners will announce where the donations are being sent, along with the fourth title in the charity esports tournament initiative. The Rainbow Six winners, The Ultimates, donated their share to King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.