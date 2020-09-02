Gambit Esports and fng have officially parted ways

Gambit Esports hasn’t competed in a Dota 2 tournament since ESL One Birmingham at the end of May, which has led to the team needing to make several important roster decisions.

As of Aug. 31, the team’s captain and longest-tenured player Artsiom “fng” Barshak’s contract expired, with both sides mutually agreeing to not extend it.

Today we are parting ways with Gambit Dota 2 captain @Fnggshka.



Players' contract with organization ran out on August 31 and it was our mutual agreement not to extend it. Artsiom, thank you for two great years! Good luck in your future endeavors! ✊ pic.twitter.com/xpTX4v3KjS — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) September 2, 2020

Since joining Gambit in December 2018, the organization became a constant factor in CIS Dota, qualifying for multiple Majors and competing against some of the best teams in the world.

Fng is now a free agent, but the decision on which team he’ll join next probably won’t be hard for the CIS veteran since he’s been playing for Alliance as a stand-in since May. His time with the Swedish organization has been great for both parties—Alliance have finished in the top eight of every event they’ve played in since he joined.

Good luck you too 🙂 https://t.co/jnHHAdTlSR — Artsiom Barshak (@Fnggshka) September 2, 2020

Now that fng is a free agent, Gambit’s roster features Kiyalbek “dream” Tayirov, Gpk, Maxim “Shachlo” Abramovskikh (inactive), Danial “XSvamp1Re” Alibaev, and Nikolay “distilled” Prokhorenko (coach)

With a potential Alliance signing for the former team captain, that still leaves a lot of questions to be answered for the remaining Gambit players, specifically star mid-laner Danil “gpk” Skutin. Several teams, including Virtus Pro, have previously sought to sign gpk away from Gambit.

The 19-year-old has recently played with FlyToMoon and HellRaisers in various capacities during Gambit’s extended break from competing. But no news about a potential transfer or other roster moves has been mentioned by the team yet.