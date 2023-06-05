Former Dota 2 pro suggests Nigma Galaxy were on the verge of moving to the Chinese DPC

Nigma Galaxy may have quietly considered ‘an easy way out’ after being relegated from division one again, retired Dota 2 pro Liu “Sylar” Jiajun suggested today.

The Chinese legend talked about a rumored deal that didn’t happen between Nigma and Chinese Dota 2 team Piggy Killer in a video on June 4. Purportedly, Nigma offered $100,000 for Piggy’s slot, but the deal fell through as Piggy players didn’t want to send a non-Chinese team to The International from their region.

Sylar was also asked whether he’d consider selling the spot if he had the final say to which the pro said “Yes.”

With the Chinese DPC slot off the table, Nigma will be competing in Western Europe’s division two again. Though Nigma failed its region-hop, their star mid-laner SumaiL made the switch to Team Aster after an eye-opening experience in Dota 2’s Berlin Major. SumaiL wasted no time getting used to the region and went on to have a fantastic season with Aster, after an almost flawless run in the DPC this season.

Related: SumaiL restores Chinese Dota to its rightful place ahead of Bali Major

Relocating to another region has been a valuable option for teams that can afford it since it can pave the way for easier Major qualification. China has been one of the strongest Dota 2 regions in history, but that image has slumped recently.

With pros even blaming streaming for China’s Dota 2 downfall, it looks like the Chinese Dota league may find itself ending up on teams’ agendas looking to relocate.

About the author