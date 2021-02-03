Forev to take a break from SEA DPC

Korean veteran Lee “Forev” Sang-don is taking leave from his team HOYO, currently playing in the lower division of the Dota Pro Circuit Southeast Asian Regional League, for the rest of the season.

Forev, who also works as a media producer and owns a studio in his native South Korea, cites personal issues and Korea’s worsening COVID-19 situation as reasons for taking a break in a crucial season for his stack.

I'm going to take a break from season 1 DPC Dota2 due to my personal issues(own business, focus on myself) especially my own business which is studio not going well since covid-19 going worse in korea. still gonna focus on playing Dota2 but not that much. — Forev (@DotaFoREv) February 2, 2021

HOYO qualified for the SEA DPC lower division as one of the higher profile stacks, thanks in part to Forev’s and Galvin “Meracle” Kang’s lengthy tenures in the pro scene. The team currently stands in the middle of the pack, having won just one series out of three.

Both losses came against the two top teams in the division, Omega Esports and Cignal Ultra, so there’s still time for HOYO to put up a run in a bid to qualify for next season’s upper division, or fight to remain in the DPC.

According to Valve’s updated DPC rules, teams are allowed to play with up to one sub. HOYO has yet to announce their stand-in for Forev, and will have almost a week to find a replacement. The team’s next match is on Feb. 8 vs. Malaysian team Galaxy Racer.