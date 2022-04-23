Fnatic take top seed, T1 survive tiebreakers to close out Dota Pro Circuit SEA Spring Tour

Fnatic entered the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit with many questions to address. Still, its veteran lineup quietly maintained a spot at the top of the rankings throughout the Spring Tour, leapfrogging BOOM Esports in a tiebreaker to secure first place today.

Meanwhile, T1 were put in a tough spot after having a stacked last two weeks facing both Fnatic and BOOM. However, with a trip to the Stockholm Major on the line, they pulled things back to sweep Polaris Esports in their tiebreaker.

For Fnatic, this is their first top seed finish since the first season of the 2021 DPC and the first with this iteration of the roster. They reached that spot by taking revenge on the previous top team.

BOOM finished the Winter Tour as the top seed and won the Southeast Asia Regional Final, coming into the Spring Tour as the early favorite. They were also the only team to beat Fnatic during the Spring Tour, forcing the tiebreaker by winning six straight series after starting the season with a forfeit due to technical issues.

Fnatic brought that winning streak to a halt during the tiebreaker, winning both games despite trailing halfway through both. With that sweep, Fnatic will enter the Stockholm Major as SEA’s top seed, while BOOM slot into the second spot.

T1 also got revenge in their tiebreaker, beating a Polaris squad that handed them a loss in week one of the regional league. Losses to both Fnatic and BOOM in the final two weeks removed them from contention for a top-two seed, but they will still be heading to the Major in May.

While the top seeds had to be decided through tiebreakers, Neon Esports and Execration both shared a 1-6 record at the bottom of the standings and will be relegated to Division II for the Summer Tour. In exchange, RSG and Talon Esports will be joining the competition in Division I after both rosters put together a strong season.