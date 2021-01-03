Evil Geniuses, Quincy Crew, 4 Zoomers, and Sadboys receive invites to NA 2021 DPC regional league

North America is the final region to unveil details for its 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league, but it is arguably the most interesting in terms of which teams have been invited directly to the upper division.

There aren’t many teams playing in NA sponsored by major organizations or that have been playing together for an extended period of time. The stacks playing in the region are stacked with talented players, however.





Say hello to NA's first 4 representatives who will compete to represent the NA region at upcoming Majors & TI10 in August:



Division 1 Invites:

1. Quincy Crew

2. Evil Geniuses – @EvilGeniuses

3. 4Zoomers – @4Zoomers

4. Sad Boys — NA DPC League (@NADPCLeague) January 3, 2021

Quincy Crew and 4 Zoomers stood out as obvious choices because they have been the two most consistent teams from NA in all of the online events played throughout 2020. Evil Geniuses was also expected, despite the team’s inactivity since September.

The most shocking addition to the upper division is Sadboys, a roster headed by Clinton “Fear” Loomis and Peter “ppd” Dager. The team only competed in one event together, placing third at BTS Pro Series Season 4. But because ppd, Fear, David “Moo” Hull, and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu all played in the 2019-20 DPC before it was canceled, it looks like the roster made the cut.

Just like with the other leagues that have already been detailed by PGL, Dota Pit, and the others, there will be a total of 16 teams competing in the NA regional league, eight in the upper division and eight in the lower division. The remaining four teams for the upper division will be decided in a closed qualifier made up of eight teams.

The top four finishers will move on to the upper division while the bottom four teams will be joined by an additional eight teams that will qualify through a separate open qualifier for a second round of matches, with the top eight teams out of that second stage making up the lower bracket.

NA only has two slots available for the first Major in March, with the top finisher being given a direct invite to the Major playoffs, while the second-place team will qualify for the group stage.

The bottom two teams from the upper division will be relegated to the lower division at the end of the season, with the top lower division teams replacing them. Likewise, the two bottom finishers in the lower division will be eliminated from the DPC and an open qualifier will decide the two new teams joining the lineup.

Think you're the team that can win Season 1? Perfect.



We've got qualifiers for you:

1. Open Qualifier #1 – Jan 5th @ 11:00 PST

2. Open Qualifier #2 – Jan 6th @ 11:00 PST



Top teams will join the closed qualifier (Jan 7-10) and compete for the remaining 4 division 1 slots. — NA DPC League (@NADPCLeague) January 3, 2021

The regional leagues kick off on Jan. 18, but the various qualifiers for the remaining spots will be running for the next two weeks. More details about the NA qualifiers will be given in the coming days by Beyond the Summit since the open qualifiers start on Jan. 5.