Evil Geniuses players lead Dota 2 MMR in 3 regions

EG is at the top of three regions in ranked.

Evil Geniuses isn’t just a dominant force in North American Dota 2. In fact, three of its players are some of the very best in regards to competitive ranking.

Every player on EG is from a different country and they dominate the online ranked scene, with the team housing three of the four regional leaders in MMR.

Cr1t- holds the top spot in Europe, Abed has been the best in Southeast Asia for years, and Arteezy controls the homefront in the Americas. They don’t remain at the top of the list year-round, but the trio is typically at the top of the leaderboards together.

Screengrab via Valve

Out of three, Arteezy is the player who sits at the number one spot in his region most often. Abed has long been a top SEA player, and made history as the only player to ever break into the 10,000 MMR club twice.

RAMZES666 and Fly are in the top 40 within their respective regions too, which shows that EG truly spend time grinding out games in ranked, even when they’re not practicing as a unit.

On the global leaderboard, the EG trio shares the top ranking with EHOME’s Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang, the player with the highest MMR in China. Beastcoast’s Scofield, Virtus.pro’s No[o]ne, and Quincy Crew’s CCnC are close behind them in the overall standings.

Screengrab via RGB

As players resort to playing more ranked matches with their own, regional stacks instead of grouping up with their teammates during the coronavirus pandemic, it is unlikely any of EG’s top representatives will drop out of the top spot.