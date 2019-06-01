Evil Geniuses vs. LGD Gaming rematch set at ESL One Birmingham

After an undefeated opening day, Evil Geniuses continued their strong showing by topping their group and moving on to the playoffs at ESL One Birmingham.



Downing both Gambit Esports and Team Secret to start the event, EG went into their day two matchup against Keen Gaming with a lot of momentum. Keen has also not been the strongest team in recent months, so their weaknesses were well-known going up against EG.



ESL Dota2 on Twitter @SumaaaaiL has had enough and drops the hammer onto @Keen_GamingCN, @EvilGeniuses takes game 1！#ESLOne https://t.co/Pq7EjRxIgh

Despite this, EG had some issues during game one, with Keen uprooting several pushes. But, as expected, it wasn’t enough to stop the eventual build up to a late-game rush by EG’s high-powered offense.



That spiraled into a 2-0 win for the North American squad. The same style of play repeated itself in their next series against Alliance, with the Europeans holding EG down early but failing to capitalize on any advantage as EG improved to 8-0 in groups.



ESL Dota2 on Twitter GG! @EvilGeniuses beats @theAllianceGG 2-0 in the last series of the day! #ESLOne https://t.co/Jvwmc3Us0o

Having already secured the top seed in Group B, EG looked extremely lax, which resulted in LGD Gaming trouncing them in the final series of the group stage.



Game one took about 26 minutes and saw EG reeling almost the entire game. Things settled down in game two, with both sides probing for an opening and playing more conservative until EG tried to pull off an offensive maneuver, which LGD punished and used as a launch pad to victory.



ESL Dota2 on Twitter Maybe with the Ultra kill on Mars as @lgdgaming takes a HUGE lead over @EvilGeniuses. #ESLOne https://t.co/6ahjovdZO1

After LGD derailed their train of momentum, EG faced TNC Predator in the first round of the playoffs. They relied on a Shadow Fiend and Puck, but they were still no match against TNC, who took game one. EG managed to bounce back in the next two matches, though, in drawn-out affairs. In both games, EG played sloppily at times when dealing with some of the TNC player’s ranged options.



ESL Dota2 on Twitter WOMBO COMBO! 💥 @TNCPredator takes an INSANE fight against @EvilGeniuses! Can the SEA team close out the game soon? #ESLOne 🇬🇧 https://t.co/RUTJQiyOsP https://t.co/IVpiaoBCYK

With a 2-1 victory under their belt, EG now sits in the upper bracket finals, set for a rematch against LGD to see who gets the first spot in grand finals. That match begins June 1 at 9:50am CT on ESL’s Dota Twitch channel.

