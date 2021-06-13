Evil Geniuses eliminate T1 after ‘anonymous threat’ delay at WePlay Esports AniMajor

Production always says the show must go on, and WePlay Esports made that call earlier today following an anonymous call that involved a threat near the hotel where AniMajor teams, staff, and talent were staying.

All of the Dota 2 teams, staff, and talent were required to evacuate the hotel following the anonymous threat, which caused a delay in the previously announced match schedule. Once WePlay was given the all clear, however, Evil Geniuses and T1 stepped on stage to fight it out in the lower bracket finals, with EG coming out on top 2-1.

All teams, staff and hotel guests are safe. The situation in under control. The whole building has been checked, we can go back to the hotel. All good!!!! — WePlay Esports @ AniMajor (@WePlay_Esports) June 13, 2021

T1 were the only remaining team that directly qualified for the AniMajor playoffs, but back-to-back losses to PSG.LGD and EG have them heading home to prepare for The International with a third-place finish. This was a much improved run compared to their Wild Card exit at the ONE Esports Singapore Major earlier this season.

What a fight! @EvilGeniuses showing us why they deserve to be in the Grand Final!#AniMajor #WePlayAniMajor pic.twitter.com/0JGquoqWUk — WePlay Esports @ AniMajor (@WePlay_Esports) June 13, 2021

EG will now compete in their second straight Major finals, having finished second to Invictus Gaming at the Singapore Major.

No matter who wins, both EG and LGD are directly qualified to The International 10 and will battle for their share of more than $40 million in Sweden starting on Aug. 5.