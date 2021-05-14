Evil Geniuses become first team to qualify for The International 10

Second at the Major, but first to reach TI.

Evil Geniuses has locked in a spot at The International 10 after defeating Undying to secure a minimum placement of third in the second season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit’s North American regional league.

With the team’s first-place finish in the first season, finishing second at the ONE Esports Singapore Major, and locking in at least an additional 200 DPC points from the regional league, EG has surpassed the threshold to qualify for TI. Currently, the top NA team sits at 1,150 DPC points because the rankings are only taking into account the team’s guaranteed points. Overall, EG is 5-0 and have yet to drop a single game.

Even if they don’t make the Major, which seems unlikely now that they hold the tiebreaker over Undying, they would still be heading to the biggest stage in Dota 2 come August.

The deciding game for NA as a region will take place on May 16, when EG and Quincy Crew face off. Both teams are undefeated and the winner of that series will almost guarantee themselves a spot at the next Major.

fully vaccinated and TI qualified nice — Cr1t- (@Cr1tdota) May 13, 2021

It is very likely Invictus Gaming qualifies for TI before the Major, while Virtus.pro and Team Secret are almost guaranteed a spot as long as they earn some additional DPC points before the end of the regular season.