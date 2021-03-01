Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew qualify for Singapore Major after winning NA DPC tiebreaker

The two favorites managed to come out on top.

The final matches of the initial 2021 Dota Pro Circuit regional league are being played across five of the six regions, with tiebreakers factoring heavily into which teams make the cut for the ONE Esports Singapore Major in March.

Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew have earned spots as the representatives of the North American region, which only had two regional spots open, after beating down Undying in the tiebreaker bracket today.

All three teams were tied in overall record at the end of the regular season, sitting with 6-1 marks and only dropping a series to each other. This led to a three-way playoff that had the two winners moving onto the Major, while the other would remain at home preparing for the second season.

Tal “Fly” Aizik and his team made quick work of Undying in the opening game and then toppled QC to ensure they would be taking the top seed.

The final spot was decided by a 50-minute game between QC and Undying, in which the combination of Yawar “YawaR” Hassan’s Juggernaut and Quinn Callahan’s Puck kept QC rolling to punch their ticket.

With their victory over Undying, Quincy Crew SNAGS the last spot heading to the major from #NADPC! 🤯



Congratulations, Quincy Crew 🥳



📺 https://t.co/uZoYHekikT

🗣️ @LyricalDota @TrentPax @Aui_2000 pic.twitter.com/xyXTc27dGM — NA DPC League (@NADPCLeague) February 28, 2021

These results mean EG are slotted into the Major Playoffs, while QC will start play in the group stage when the event begins on March 27.

Only China has yet to lock in its representatives for the Major. The region’s DPC league took two short breaks between weeks three, four, and five. Matches will begin again on March 4, with four Major spots still up for grabs.