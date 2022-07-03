EternaLEnVy and Ryoya retire from professional Dota 2

Two notable names from the North American Dota 2 scene, EternaLEnVy, and Ryoya, announced their retirement today from competitive play today.

Ryoya, the more recently active of the two, stated that he “no longer [has] the same enjoyment” while playing Dota 2. Ryoya has been competitively active in the scene since 2014, and he last played for simply TOOBASED, which he parted ways with in May. Despite getting to the first division after an explosive season in the lower division, simply TOOBASED couldn’t achieve a high-place finish in the NA DPC, and were eventually relegated to the second division.

EternaLEnVy, on the other hand, has been absent from the competitive scene for a while. After his glory days in Team Secret back in 2015, EternaLEnVy bounced around a handful of teams. Fnatic, Cloud9, compLexity, and beastcoast are just some of the teams he’s been a part of until 2021, as the player also played with various stacks.

EternalEnVy has been missing from the competitive Dota 2 scene since 2021, and there was a recent tribute post on Reddit, asking the fans whether anyone missed watching him play professionally. EternalEnVy often preferred high-risk, high-reward plays which made watching him a fun experience. Memes like “fiftEE/fifEE” and “Scientists Baffled” will remain as EternalEnVy’s legacy in the Dota 2 world.

Ryoya and EternalEnVy have two of the longest resumes in the North American Dota 2 scene. The two players have been part of the scene almost since the game’s launch, but there always comes a time when a player struggles to find that will to continue improving at the game. Dota 2 is an ever-evolving game, meaning staying at the top will be as hard as getting there. Two legendary names may have officially stepped down today, but there’s no doubt that they inspired hundreds of players to train hard and work toward reaching similar heights.