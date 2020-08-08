ESL One Thailand 2020: Live results and standings

ESL One Thailand 2020 is gearing up for the Americas and Asian divisions, with a total of 22 teams competing for a combined $200,000 prize pool.
The competition will run from Aug. 8 to Sept. 6, with some of the top teams from North America, South America, China, and Southeast Asia all ready to claim one of the biggest titles of the Summer.
Both ESL One Thailand 2020 and Omega League will be running multiple divisions at the same time, but most of the crossover between teams will only affect the Americas division. There is also no European division for ESL One Thailand because most of the top European teams are competing in Omega League.
The American teams will play from Aug. 8 to 30, while the Asian division will go from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6. For those fans who want to keep up with all of the matches across the different time zones and dates, here are all of the scores and standings for ESL One Thailand 2020.
Americas
Standings
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|TBD
|Second
|TBD
|TBD
|Third
|TBD
|TBD
|Fourth
|TBD
|TBD
|Fifth
|TBD
|TBD
|Sixth
|TBD
|TBD
|Seventh
|TBD
|TBD
|Eighth
|TBD
|TBD
Scores
Group Stage
- Aug. 8
- CR4ZY vs. Thunder Predator: TP 2-1
- business associates vs. Infamous: Tied 1-1
- Aug. 9
- beastcoast vs. Gorillaz-Pride: TBD
- Quincy Crew vs. 4 Zoomers: TBD
- Aug. 11
- CR4ZY vs. Infamous: TBD
- bc vs. 4Z: TBD
- Aug. 12
- QC vs. GP: TBD
- ba vs. TP: TBD
- Aug. 13
- CR4ZY vs. 4Z: TBD
- QC vs. TP: TBD
- Aug. 14
- CR4ZY vs. GP: TBD
- bc vs. Infamous
- Aug. 15
- ba vs. GP: TBD
- QC vs. Infamous: TBD
- Aug. 16
- bc vs. TP: TBD
- ba vs. 4Z: TBD
- Aug. 19
- CR4ZY vs. bc: TBD
- 4Z vs. Infamous: TBD
- Aug. 20
- QC vs. ba: TBD
- TP vs. GP: TBD
- Aug. 21
- TP vs. Infamous
- 4Z vs. GP: TBD
- Aug. 22
- CR4ZY vs. ba: TBD
- QC vs. bc: TBD
- Aug. 23 (Final Day)
- CR4ZY vs. QC: TBD
- bc vs. ba: TBD
- 4Z vs. TP: TBD
- Infamous vs. GP: TBD
Playoffs
TBD
Asia
Standings
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|First
|Team Secret
|TBD
|Second
|Nigma
|TBD
|Third
|Team Liquid
|TBD
|Fourth
|FlyToMoon
|TBD
|Fifth-sixth
|Vikin.gg/Virtus.pro
|TBD
|Seventh-eighth
|Alliance/OG
|TBD
|Ninth-10th
|B8/Ninjas in Pyjamas
|TBD
|11-12th
|Team Unique/Team Empire
|TBD
Scores
TBD