ESL One Los Angeles Online reveals its talent roster, featuring Blitz, Capitalist, and Grant

The ESL One Los Angeles Major has been reformed into ESL One Los Angeles Online, but that doesn’t mean the talent lineup is lacking just because it is a no longer a LAN event.

With the tournament running from March 28 to April 19, ESL is bringing in top tier commentators and analysts like Blitz, Capitalist, and Grant to hold down the broadcast team.

There are seven people listed on the talent lineup, but knowing ESL, guest commentary from some players and other talents will be added throughout the event. But even with a limited roster for such a long tournament, this is a pretty stacked desk.

Along with Blitz, Capitalist, and Grant, Brian “BSJ” Canavan, David “GoDz” Parker, David “LD” Gorman, and Dakota “KotLGuy” Cox will all be splitting the commentary duties. This lineup probably looks familiar since this is basically just the normal rotation from Dota Summit.

At first glance, it might look like the schedule and mix of timezones for the regional online competition might be too much for just seven commentators, but there will only be a maximum of six, best-of-three matches per day, which is pretty standard for tournaments of this size. That and the fixed schedule for every bracket but the Europe/CIS combo means that everything will be manageable for the smaller talent team.

Matches kick off at 4am CT on March 28 with EHOME and Newbee battling it out in the Chinese bracket, followed by two more China games, and one in each of South America, North America, and Southeast Asia to wrap up the opening day.