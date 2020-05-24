ESL One Birmingham Online: Live results and standings

The best of the best will battle in a reformed ESL One Birmingham.

Six regions, three brackets, and more than $300,000 on the line sums up ESL One Birmingham 2020 after the event went fully online.

The world’s top Dota 2 teams are going to clash over the next three weeks, battling it out for prize money and bragging rights in the latest ESL event.

Starting with the Southeast Asian bracket, which is already underway, all the way until the end of the Europe and CIS competition on June 7, there will be top level Dota across the board in every region. SEA will also be the only portion of the tournament confined to a single week, ending on May 31 as the teams prepare for other competitions.

EU/CIS is the biggest region, hosting a full 16 teams, while China has eight, and both the North America/South America region and SEA have just six. Regardless of size, each region is going to have a full group stage, leading into a traditional, double-elimination playoff bracket.

For fans who want to keep up with all of the action across all four brackets, here are the full live results and standings for ESL One Birmingham Online.

EU/CIS

Results

Place Team Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD TBD Seventh-Eighth TBD TBD Ninth-10th TBD TBD 11-12th TBD TBD 13-14th TBD TBD 15-16th TBD TBD

SEA

Results

Place Team Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD TBD

Group Stage

May 21 Fnatic vs. Team Adroit: Adroit 2-1 Geek Fam vs. Reality Rift: GeekFam 2-0 BOOM Esports vs. TNC Predator: BOOM 2-0

May 22 Adroit vs. TNC: Adroit 2-0 GeekFam vs. BOOM: BOOM 2-1 Fnatic vs. Reality: Fnatic 2-0

May 23 Fnatic vs. BOOM: BOOM 2-1 TNC vs. GeekFam: GeekFam 2-0 Adroit vs. Reality: Adroit 2-0

May 24 TNC vs. Fnatic: TBD GeekFam vs. Adroit: TBD BOOM vs. Reality: TBD

May 25 TNC vs. Reality: TBD Fnatic vs. GeekFam: TBD Adroit vs. BOOM: TBD



China

Results

Place Team Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD TBD Seventh-Eighth TBD TBD

NA/SA

Results