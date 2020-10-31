Epic League Closed Qualifier roster and format is set

The next big Dota event is just around the corner

The Epic League Closed Qualifier is set, with three new Dota 2 teams thrown into the mix in a set of four groups that will decide which teams make it to the playoffs.

Both Tempo Esports and EXTREMUM earned a spot in the closed qualifiers by taking the top spots in the open qualifiers earlier today, but Nemiga Gaming snuck in after the event had already wrapped up.

Cyber Legacy, one of the original 14 teams that received an invite to the closed qualifiers, withdrew from the event, though no specific reason was given. Nemiga, having placed third in the open qualifiers, was called up to replace them.

⚔️ Here are the groups for #EPICLeague closed qualifiers!



At the first stage, teams will play in four groups. The top two teams of each group will go to the playoffs.



The winners of play-off will advance to the group stage of the first division with a prize pool of $500.000! pic.twitter.com/8RFRxRZecZ — EPICENTER (@epicentergg) October 31, 2020

When the closed qualifiers begin on Nov. 3, all 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four with double elimination style brackets. The top two teams from each group will advance to a playoff, with a total of eight teams.

The two teams that make it out of their playoff bracket will instantly be added to the Epic League Division One lineup with the likes of Team Secret, OG, and Team Liquid, and a total prize pool of $500,000.

There will also be a Division Two running for the event, but no details about which teams will be included in that roster have been given yet.