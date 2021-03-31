Epic Esports announces return of Dota 2 Champions League

The tournament series is making a return after more than two years.

Epic Esports Events isn’t waiting around to host its next Dota 2 event, announcing it will partner with GRID esports to launch another Dota 2 Champions League.

The D2CL will be a series of at least five events featuring teams from the European competitive scene, using the same name as the original D2CL that Epic ran from 2013 to 2018.

Open qualifiers are being held on April 4 and 5 for the first event, which is scheduled to run its group stage from April 5 to 10 and its finals on April 11 and 12.

This first event will be run entirely online and have a prize pool of $25,000, with 15 of the 20 teams having already received direct invites to the tournament.

Direct Invites

Group Stage Brame Team Unique Nemiga Fantastic Five Team Empire LevelUP Trident Ghost FROGS Prosti Esli KKD Cascade.

Playoffs Vikin.gg Team Spirit High Coast Esports HellRaisers



More details about each portion of the event’s broadcast schedule will be shared in the next few days.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.