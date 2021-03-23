Dreamocel rejoins BOOM Esports’ Dota 2 team

Randy “Dreamocel” Sapoetrahas is once again a part of BOOM Esports’ Dota 2 lineup after spending the last three months competing with ZeroTwo.

Dreamocel first joined BOOM as part of the organization’s first Dota 2 roster in January 2017, spending just under four years with the team before leaving to pursue other opportunities within the region.

YEP… THAT'S RIGHT

.

.

.

COME BACK IT'S REAL!

DREAMOCEL IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/NTExzrjH6e — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) March 23, 2021

He’s competed alongside several veteran Southeast Asian players, including his former teammate Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky, who he played with in the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit lower division regional league over the last few months on ZeroTwo. The stack managed to avoid relegation with a sixth-place finish, but BOOM is bringing him back to play in the upper division for the second season.

This move follows the team’s decision to part ways with Andrew “Drew” Halim earlier this month. Multiple SEA squads have been making big moves ahead of the ONE Esports Singapore Major and the second season of DPC regional leagues, including T1’s controversial decision to replace Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong with Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon despite qualifying for the Major.

Dreamocel is now rejoining all of his former BOOM teammates to start preparing for the next DPC run. He was the only player to have left the team since Brizio Adi “Hyde” Putra joined up in November 2019. Alfi “Khezcute” Nelphyana will have another familiar face to lead into battle starting with the Asia Pacific Predator League on April 6.

