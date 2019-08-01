DreamHack launches weekly tournaments for amateur Dota 2 scene with prize money

DreamHack has announced a new initiative for Dota 2, where they will hold weekly tournaments throughout August and September, culminating in a grand final for €2000 ($2209).

While DreamHack has seen numerous legendary professional teams pass through their doors since the original Warcraft 3 mod DotA, DreamHack is now offering a competitive environment for amateur teams. Plus, DreamHack will be taking money out of its own pocket to give out prize money to the winners.

DreamHack Dota on Twitter Time for something a little different to keep you busy during TI & the quieter months 😉 Introducing DreamHack Weekly! Weekly tournaments with 2 monthly finals that lead into a grand final end of Sept for $2000! A total of $9000 up for grabs 🤑 #DHWeekly https://t.co/LqBgQO07Ha

16 teams will be able to participate in the tournament-cum-qualifier every Saturday and Sunday, in which the winners take home €250 ($276). Winners will also participate in a monthly final, with a chance to head to the grand finals for a pretty penny.

Side tournaments will also be held, like Midweek Madness, for €100 ($151) and 1v1 tournaments for those that get knocked out early. All tournaments will be held online on the European server.

Even if you’ve missed every weekly tournament, don’t fret. Two teams will still be able to qualify for the grand finals through the open qualifiers, getting a chance to compete for the grand prize. Sure, it’s not the International’s level, but it’s a start for the fully amateur scene.

To sign up, you can head to their official website here, where you will be able to sign up to the tournaments for free! Who knows? The next OG just might come from a DreamHack Weekly.