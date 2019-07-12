Dota Underlords update is coming this Friday, Valve confirms

A new Dota Underlords update is coming today to all platforms, a Valve developer has confirmed.

“Our build was locked down but we just found an issue so we need to go back, fix, and restart the process,” developer Finol wrote Thursday night in the Underlords Discord server. “The patch is not shipping today, but we hope this is the last thing we have to do and be ready for tomorrow.”

Finol mentioned a few spoilers of what will change with the update and mentioned the patch is “a big one with a bunch of new systems.”

Before the update releases, Valve will reveal the full content of the Underlords Battle Pass prototype on the game’s website since it’s releasing with this week’s update. Players will be able to browse and see all rewards that will be available as they level up.

Among balance changes coming to the game, Finol confirmed that Medusa is getting a nerf. Her passive ability that allows her to hit three opponents at once with one auto attack, Split Shot, will now hit only two targets. When the shot hits an opponent that’s too far from Medusa, the split will ignore those who are out of her attack range. This change comes after Medusa got buffed in last week’s patch and her secondary shots started applying item effects as well.

Warlocks are getting an indirect nerf that’s actually a bug fix. Their Alliance bonus that heals the ally with the lowest health when they deal damage will stop working with damage caused by any items, such as Radiance and Maelstrom. The healing from spell and auto attack damage should remain the same.

Finol mentioned there are other big changes coming to Dota Underlords in next week’s patch, and one of them is a “big balance refresh” that should buff and nerf several units and Alliances.

Today’s update will be released as soon as the issue Finol mentioned is solved, he said.