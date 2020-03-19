Dota Underlords March 19 update: Full notes and updates

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Valve isn’t pulling any bad puns or punches with its latest update to Dota Underlords. The game has indeed Bloodseeker.

Bloodseeker has been plaguing the meta as a cheap, effective unit that’s entirely too self-sufficient due to his Bloodrage ability providing bonus attack speed and health regen every time he kills an enemy, not even needing an Alliance to be effective. Unsurprisingly, his blanket usefulness sees him hit with the hardest nerfs.

Valve has also improved the game’s memory guzzling, likely aiding performance across all platforms, but especially 2GB iOS devices.

Here are the full patch notes for the newest Underlords patch, The Update In Which Bloodseeker.

General

Made the game much more memory efficient, noticeably decreasing crashes on 2GB iOS devices.

Fixed opponent selection during a match not being sufficiently random (especially noticeable in Duos).

Fixed an issue where tilting the camera could, in some circumstances, cause bench units to disappear on mobile.

Fixed alliance pip displays sometimes being wrong when shifting units around during prepare phase.

Updated District Complete flow in City Crawl.

UI performance improvements.

Improved UX of the progress popup.

Fixed showing an (invalid string) version of the Has Available Objectives button if there are, in fact, no available objectives.

Fixed an issue with purchasing on iOS regarding Parental Controls. Added extra logging to support finding and fixing any further issues.

Fixed unit info panel using the wrong models for Target Buddy and Barricade contraptions if you’ve equipped a reward for them.

Fixed Hobgen’s, Enno’s, and Jull’s victory dance reward when wearing skin rewards.

Fixed “Equip” button sometimes not working on the reward popup.

Fixed “Invalid” overlapping the Hardcore XP bot difficulty selection in some cases.

Improved sell/send unit UI region sizing on 4:3 mobile displays. Should prevent it overlapping the board and causing spurious sales.

Fixed an issue with dragging items displaying wrong UI while a unit is selected.

Fixed some typos in newspaper headlines.

Various sound improvements.

Underlord changes

Hobgen

Friendly Fire: Explosions do full damage to all cells in the blast area (was: full damage in center cell, half damage in surrounding cells).



Hero changes

Bloodseeker

Bloodrage: Bonus Attack Speed changed from 500 to 300. Target health at which Bloodseeker reaches maximum bonus Attack Speed changed from [25, 30, 35] to 30.



Earth Spirit

Geomagnetic Grip: Cooldown changed from [20, 18, 16] to eight.



Io

Tether: Tethers no longer snap when Io is BROKEN. However, the tether target will not gain any benefit from the tether if the target itself is BROKEN.



Legion Commander

Duel: Both Legion Commander and her target cannot receive healing while the Duel is active.



Queen of Pain

Assassin blink duration changed from 1.0 to 1.25.

Shadow Shaman

Maximum Mana changed from 100 to 70.

Mass Serpent Ward: Cooldown changed from 60 to 20. Mana Cost changed from 100 to 70. Shadow Shaman will try to target an enemy, and position wards, such that all four wards can be summoned.



Shadow Shaman’s Serpent Ward

Maximum Health changed from [300, 400, 500] to [360, 480, 600].

Tusk

Walrus PUNCH!: Can still be cast while Tusk is BROKEN.



Item changes

Aegis of the Immortal

Resurrection time changed from five to three.

Is not disabled by BREAK.

Kaden’s Blade

When the carrier is BROKEN, the carrier does its normal attack instead.

Quelling Blade

Will not target summons outside of the carrying unit’s attack range.

Alliance changes

Primordial

Will try to spawn Eidolons up to two cells away if nearby cells are occupied.

Void