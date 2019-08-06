2 hours ago Dota 2

All Dota 2 heroes available in Dota Underlords

Here’s the full list with their tiers and Alliances.

Valve surprised its fans by releasing the company’s official take on Auto Chess yesterday, Dota Underlords. This is the company’s version of the Dota 2 mod that it promised to release after Valve and the Auto Chess creators agreed to not work together and release separate versions of it.

Dota Underlords is out in closed beta, restricting players to those who own this year’s The International Battle Pass. The game will be out in open beta to everyone in a week, according to Valve.

Even though there’s a player restriction, fans of Dota 2 and Auto Chess are eager to see which characters from the MOBA have been added to Underlords. Valve kept many of the ones from the original Auto Chess mod, but it’s made some changes to their Race and Class, which are now unified and called Alliances.

Here are all of the Dota 2 heroes available in Dota Underlords’ open beta, separated in their game tiers and tagged with their Alliances according to the Aug. 2 update.

Remember that these are tiers built into the game to define the cost and power of each hero in an Underlords match. The higher the tier, the stronger, rarer, and more expensive the hero is.

Tier one

HeroAlliance OneAlliance Two
Anti-MageElusiveDemon Hunter
AxeBrawnyWarrior
BatriderTrollKnight
BloodseekerHumanAssassin
Bounty HunterScrappyAssassin
Drow RangerHeartlessHunter
EnchantressSavageDruid
Ogre MagiBlood-BoundMage
RazorPrimordialMage
Shadow ShamanTrollShaman
TinyPrimordialWarrior
TuskSavageWarrior
VenomancerSavageWarlock
WarlockBlood-BoundWarlock

Tier two

HeroAlliance OneAlliance Two
BeastmasterBrawnyHunter
Chaos KnightDemonKnight
JuggernautBrawnyWarrior
LinaHumanMage
LunaElusiveKnight
MorphlingPrimordialAssassin
Nature’s ProphetElusiveDruid
PuckElusiveDragon, Mage
PudgeHeartlessWarrior
Queen of PainDemonAssassin
SlardarScaledWarrior
TimbersawScrappyInventor
Wind RangerElusiveHunter
WitchdoctorTrollWarlock

Tier three

HeroAlliance OneAlliance Two
AbaddonHeartlessWarrior
ClockwerkScrappyInvDruidentor
Crystal MaidenHumanMage
LycanHumanSavage, Hunter
OmniKnightHumanKnight
Phantom AssassinElusiveAssassin
Shadow FiendDemonWarlock
SlarkScaledAssassin
SniperDeadeyeHunter
TerrorbladeDemonDemon Hunter
Treant ProtectorElusive
TinkerScrappyInventor
ViperDragonAssassin

Tier four

HeroAlliance OneAlliance Two
AlchemistScrappyWarlock
Arc WardenPrimordialShaman
DisruptorBrawnyShaman
DoomDemonWarrior
Dragon KnightHumanDragon, Knight
Keeper of the LightHumanMage
KunkkaHumanWarrior
Lone DruidSavageDruid
Sand KingSavageAssassin
MiranaElusiveHunter
NecrophosHeartlessWarlock
Templar AssassinElusiveAssassin
TidehunterScaledWarrior

Tier five

HeroAlliance OneAlliance Two
EnigmaPrimordialShaman
GyrocopterDeadeyeInventor
LichHeartlessMage
TechiesScrappyInventor
Troll WarlordTrollHunter
MedusaScaledHunter

We’ll update this story with any changes made to Dota Underlords’ hero roster.