Valve surprised its fans by releasing the company’s official take on Auto Chess yesterday, Dota Underlords. This is the company’s version of the Dota 2 mod that it promised to release after Valve and the Auto Chess creators agreed to not work together and release separate versions of it.

Dota Underlords is out in closed beta, restricting players to those who own this year’s The International Battle Pass. The game will be out in open beta to everyone in a week, according to Valve.

Even though there’s a player restriction, fans of Dota 2 and Auto Chess are eager to see which characters from the MOBA have been added to Underlords. Valve kept many of the ones from the original Auto Chess mod, but it’s made some changes to their Race and Class, which are now unified and called Alliances.

Here are all of the Dota 2 heroes available in Dota Underlords’ open beta, separated in their game tiers and tagged with their Alliances according to the Aug. 2 update.

Remember that these are tiers built into the game to define the cost and power of each hero in an Underlords match. The higher the tier, the stronger, rarer, and more expensive the hero is.

Tier one

Hero Alliance One Alliance Two Anti-Mage Elusive Demon Hunter Axe Brawny Warrior Batrider Troll Knight Bloodseeker Human Assassin Bounty Hunter Scrappy Assassin Drow Ranger Heartless Hunter Enchantress Savage Druid Ogre Magi Blood-Bound Mage Razor Primordial Mage Shadow Shaman Troll Shaman Tiny Primordial Warrior Tusk Savage Warrior Venomancer Savage Warlock Warlock Blood-Bound Warlock

Tier two

Hero Alliance One Alliance Two Beastmaster Brawny Hunter Chaos Knight Demon Knight Juggernaut Brawny Warrior Lina Human Mage Luna Elusive Knight Morphling Primordial Assassin Nature’s Prophet Elusive Druid Puck Elusive Dragon, Mage Pudge Heartless Warrior Queen of Pain Demon Assassin Slardar Scaled Warrior Timbersaw Scrappy Inventor Wind Ranger Elusive Hunter Witchdoctor Troll Warlock

Tier three

Hero Alliance One Alliance Two Abaddon Heartless Warrior Clockwerk Scrappy InvDruidentor Crystal Maiden Human Mage Lycan Human Savage, Hunter OmniKnight Human Knight Phantom Assassin Elusive Assassin Shadow Fiend Demon Warlock Slark Scaled Assassin Sniper Deadeye Hunter Terrorblade Demon Demon Hunter Treant Protector Elusive Tinker Scrappy Inventor Viper Dragon Assassin

Tier four

Hero Alliance One Alliance Two Alchemist Scrappy Warlock Arc Warden Primordial Shaman Disruptor Brawny Shaman Doom Demon Warrior Dragon Knight Human Dragon, Knight Keeper of the Light Human Mage Kunkka Human Warrior Lone Druid Savage Druid Sand King Savage Assassin Mirana Elusive Hunter Necrophos Heartless Warlock Templar Assassin Elusive Assassin Tidehunter Scaled Warrior

Tier five

Hero Alliance One Alliance Two Enigma Primordial Shaman Gyrocopter Deadeye Inventor Lich Heartless Mage Techies Scrappy Inventor Troll Warlord Troll Hunter Medusa Scaled Hunter

We’ll update this story with any changes made to Dota Underlords’ hero roster.