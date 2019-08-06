Valve surprised its fans by releasing the company’s official take on Auto Chess yesterday, Dota Underlords. This is the company’s version of the Dota 2 mod that it promised to release after Valve and the Auto Chess creators agreed to not work together and release separate versions of it.
Dota Underlords is out in closed beta, restricting players to those who own this year’s The International Battle Pass. The game will be out in open beta to everyone in a week, according to Valve.
Even though there’s a player restriction, fans of Dota 2 and Auto Chess are eager to see which characters from the MOBA have been added to Underlords. Valve kept many of the ones from the original Auto Chess mod, but it’s made some changes to their Race and Class, which are now unified and called Alliances.
Here are all of the Dota 2 heroes available in Dota Underlords’ open beta, separated in their game tiers and tagged with their Alliances according to the Aug. 2 update.
Remember that these are tiers built into the game to define the cost and power of each hero in an Underlords match. The higher the tier, the stronger, rarer, and more expensive the hero is.
Tier one
|Hero
|Alliance One
|Alliance Two
|Anti-Mage
|Elusive
|Demon Hunter
|Axe
|Brawny
|Warrior
|Batrider
|Troll
|Knight
|Bloodseeker
|Human
|Assassin
|Bounty Hunter
|Scrappy
|Assassin
|Drow Ranger
|Heartless
|Hunter
|Enchantress
|Savage
|Druid
|Ogre Magi
|Blood-Bound
|Mage
|Razor
|Primordial
|Mage
|Shadow Shaman
|Troll
|Shaman
|Tiny
|Primordial
|Warrior
|Tusk
|Savage
|Warrior
|Venomancer
|Savage
|Warlock
|Warlock
|Blood-Bound
|Warlock
Tier two
|Hero
|Alliance One
|Alliance Two
|Beastmaster
|Brawny
|Hunter
|Chaos Knight
|Demon
|Knight
|Juggernaut
|Brawny
|Warrior
|Lina
|Human
|Mage
|Luna
|Elusive
|Knight
|Morphling
|Primordial
|Assassin
|Nature’s Prophet
|Elusive
|Druid
|Puck
|Elusive
|Dragon, Mage
|Pudge
|Heartless
|Warrior
|Queen of Pain
|Demon
|Assassin
|Slardar
|Scaled
|Warrior
|Timbersaw
|Scrappy
|Inventor
|Wind Ranger
|Elusive
|Hunter
|Witchdoctor
|Troll
|Warlock
Tier three
|Hero
|Alliance One
|Alliance Two
|Abaddon
|Heartless
|Warrior
|Clockwerk
|Scrappy
|InvDruidentor
|Crystal Maiden
|Human
|Mage
|Lycan
|Human
|Savage, Hunter
|OmniKnight
|Human
|Knight
|Phantom Assassin
|Elusive
|Assassin
|Shadow Fiend
|Demon
|Warlock
|Slark
|Scaled
|Assassin
|Sniper
|Deadeye
|Hunter
|Terrorblade
|Demon
|Demon Hunter
|Treant Protector
|Elusive
|Tinker
|Scrappy
|Inventor
|Viper
|Dragon
|Assassin
Tier four
|Hero
|Alliance One
|Alliance Two
|Alchemist
|Scrappy
|Warlock
|Arc Warden
|Primordial
|Shaman
|Disruptor
|Brawny
|Shaman
|Doom
|Demon
|Warrior
|Dragon Knight
|Human
|Dragon, Knight
|Keeper of the Light
|Human
|Mage
|Kunkka
|Human
|Warrior
|Lone Druid
|Savage
|Druid
|Sand King
|Savage
|Assassin
|Mirana
|Elusive
|Hunter
|Necrophos
|Heartless
|Warlock
|Templar Assassin
|Elusive
|Assassin
|Tidehunter
|Scaled
|Warrior
Tier five
|Hero
|Alliance One
|Alliance Two
|Enigma
|Primordial
|Shaman
|Gyrocopter
|Deadeye
|Inventor
|Lich
|Heartless
|Mage
|Techies
|Scrappy
|Inventor
|Troll Warlord
|Troll
|Hunter
|Medusa
|Scaled
|Hunter
We’ll update this story with any changes made to Dota Underlords’ hero roster.