59 mins ago Dota 2

Dota Underlords July 4 update: Full patch notes

Hooray, more content.

Image via Valve

Another patch has been released for Valve’s autobattler, Dota Underlords. It’s a big one, too, including major tweaks to the UI, gameplay changes, item buffs, nerfs, and plenty of hero balances.

Here’s a detailed look at the full patch notes and updates.

General

  • Added Scoreboard. Defaults to TAB on the PC.
  • Added Leaderboards. Welcome, Lords of White Spire.
  • Further lighting tweaks to the board to brighten it up.
  • Update Notes can now be found from inside the game.
  • Season Info: Heroes’ Ability info now shows damage type
  • New Kill Streak FX.
  • Unit VO is now spatialized (Audio will closely match where the unit is located).
  • Enabled additional sounds in unit combat.
  • Yo, Reddit: Versus, Round Over and Round Start screens will close on any non-UI click or ESC keypress.
  • Yo, Reddit: Versus, Round Over and Round Start screens won’t appear if the user is dragging units or items.
  • Many UI improvements have been done.
  • Added description of how the Hero Pool works to the Season Info UI.
  • Hero stat changes from basic items are now shown during combat as well during preparing.
  • Fixed Terrorblade Rank 2 and Rank 3 not updating his model after casting Metamorphosis.

Mobile

  • Added Battery Status.
  • Fixed play/pause buttons disappearing.
  • Added Tap to Move option: For those who like to tap to place instead of dragging on the board.
  • Added Battery Saver mode.
  • Can now query a hero’s ability from the shop.
  • More performance improvements.

Gameplay

  • Fixed Demon Hunters not doing their jobs and leaving enemy demons with their buff on.
  • Fixed Techies planting their bomb in the wrong location.
  • Fixed all known AI Pathing issues.
  • Level 9: Tier 2 odds from 30 percent to 25 percent, Tier 3 odds from 25 percent -to 30 percent.
  • Level 11: Tier 1 odds from 10 percent to 13 percent, Tier 2 odds from 15 percent to 20 percent, Tier 3 odds from 30 percent to 25 percent, Tier 5 odds from 15 percent to 12 percent.
  • Round will continue for another second once the last unit dies, giving the other team a chance for a last minute kill to force a draw.

Reworked streaks

Lose streak gold: 

  • From:
    • 3-4 losses – 1 gold
    • 5-6 losses – 2 gold
    • 7+ losses – 3 gold
  • To:
    • 3-4 losses – 1 gold
    • 5+ losses – 2 gold

Win streak gold: 

  • From:
    • 3-4 wins – 1 gold
    • 5-6 wins – 2 gold
    • 7+ wins – 3 gold
  • To:
    • 3-4 wins – 1 gold
    • 5-6 wins – 2 gold
    • 7 wins – 3 gold
    • 8 wins – 4 gold (Win streaks reset at eight wins).

Item changes

  • Added Force Staff: Tier 3 Support Item – Push an enemy unit 6 cells in a random direction. (10 seconds cooldown)
  • Added Scythe of Vyse: Tier 4 Support Item – When the equipped hero takes damage, transform the offending unit into a pig for 4 seconds. (15 seconds cooldown)
  • Added Big-Time Contract: Tier 2 Support Item – Equipped unit is Blood-bound in addition to its other types.
  • Silver Lining: Now reads “Get 1 charge when you win a fight. When you lose a fight, if charges remain, get 1 gold and lose 1 charge.”
  • Shaman Pluck: Chance increased from 5 percent to 17 percent.
  • Blink Dagger: 
    • Now generates 50 mana when activated.
    • Cooldown reduced from 60 seconds to 15 seconds.
  • Tooth and Claw: Fixed not stacking correctly.
  • Coordinated Assault: It should be truly coordinated since it actually works now.

Hero changes

Medusa:

  • Split Shot:
    • Now applies item effects on secondary shots.

Lycan:

  • Summon Wolves:
    • Fixed not applying health buff correctly.

Venomancer:

  • Health increased from [500, 1,000, 2,000] to [550, 1,100, 2,200]
  • Summon Plague Ward:
    • Summon Count increased from 1 Ward to [1, 2, 4] Wards.
    • Ward is always Rank 1.
    • Cast Point reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.13 seconds.
    • Cooldown increased from 5 to [5, 6, 7].
    • Wards have 50 percent magic resistance.

Disruptor:

  • Alliances changed from Brawny Shaman to Brawny Shaman Warlock.
  • Static Storm:
    • Also blinds the targets inside the cloud for a 25 percent miss chance.

Mr. Warlock:

  • Shadow Word:
    • Cast Point reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.4 seconds.
    • Cooldown reduced from 20 seconds to 6 seconds.
    • Damage from [100, 150, 200] to [ 50, 100, 150].
    • Heal from 75, 150, 200] to [50, 125, 175].
    • Duration from 6 seconds to 3 seconds.

Alliance changes

Warlock:

  • Now reads: Whenever a Warlock casts a spell, they form a link with the Ally who has the lowest health for 3 seconds. When either linked hero deals damage, both units are healed [50, 100, 150] percent of the damage dealt.

Shaman:

  • Now requires 3 Shamans (up from 2).
  • Now reads: Enemies affected by Hexes, Silences or Stuns will generate -200 percent mana when attacked.