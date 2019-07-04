Dota Underlords July 4 update: Full patch notes

Another patch has been released for Valve’s autobattler, Dota Underlords. It’s a big one, too, including major tweaks to the UI, gameplay changes, item buffs, nerfs, and plenty of hero balances.

Here’s a detailed look at the full patch notes and updates.

General

Added Scoreboard. Defaults to TAB on the PC.

Added Leaderboards. Welcome, Lords of White Spire.

Further lighting tweaks to the board to brighten it up.

Update Notes can now be found from inside the game.

Season Info: Heroes’ Ability info now shows damage type

New Kill Streak FX.

Unit VO is now spatialized (Audio will closely match where the unit is located).

Enabled additional sounds in unit combat.

Yo, Reddit: Versus, Round Over and Round Start screens will close on any non-UI click or ESC keypress.

Yo, Reddit: Versus, Round Over and Round Start screens won’t appear if the user is dragging units or items.

Many UI improvements have been done.

Added description of how the Hero Pool works to the Season Info UI.

Hero stat changes from basic items are now shown during combat as well during preparing.

Fixed Terrorblade Rank 2 and Rank 3 not updating his model after casting Metamorphosis.

Mobile

Added Battery Status.

Fixed play/pause buttons disappearing.

Added Tap to Move option: For those who like to tap to place instead of dragging on the board.

Added Battery Saver mode.

Can now query a hero’s ability from the shop.

More performance improvements.

Gameplay

Fixed Demon Hunters not doing their jobs and leaving enemy demons with their buff on.

Fixed Techies planting their bomb in the wrong location.

Fixed all known AI Pathing issues.

Level 9: Tier 2 odds from 30 percent to 25 percent, Tier 3 odds from 25 percent -to 30 percent.

Level 11: Tier 1 odds from 10 percent to 13 percent, Tier 2 odds from 15 percent to 20 percent, Tier 3 odds from 30 percent to 25 percent, Tier 5 odds from 15 percent to 12 percent.

Round will continue for another second once the last unit dies, giving the other team a chance for a last minute kill to force a draw.

Reworked streaks

Lose streak gold:

From: 3-4 losses – 1 gold 5-6 losses – 2 gold 7+ losses – 3 gold



To: 3-4 losses – 1 gold 5+ losses – 2 gold



Win streak gold:

From: 3-4 wins – 1 gold 5-6 wins – 2 gold 7+ wins – 3 gold



To: 3-4 wins – 1 gold 5-6 wins – 2 gold 7 wins – 3 gold 8 wins – 4 gold (Win streaks reset at eight wins).



Item changes

Added Force Staff: Tier 3 Support Item – Push an enemy unit 6 cells in a random direction. (10 seconds cooldown)

Added Scythe of Vyse: Tier 4 Support Item – When the equipped hero takes damage, transform the offending unit into a pig for 4 seconds. (15 seconds cooldown)

Added Big-Time Contract: Tier 2 Support Item – Equipped unit is Blood-bound in addition to its other types.

Silver Lining: Now reads “Get 1 charge when you win a fight. When you lose a fight, if charges remain, get 1 gold and lose 1 charge.”

Shaman Pluck: Chance increased from 5 percent to 17 percent.

Blink Dagger: Now generates 50 mana when activated. Cooldown reduced from 60 seconds to 15 seconds.

Tooth and Claw: Fixed not stacking correctly.

Coordinated Assault: It should be truly coordinated since it actually works now.

Hero changes

Medusa:

Split Shot: Now applies item effects on secondary shots.



Lycan:

Summon Wolves: Fixed not applying health buff correctly.



Venomancer:

Health increased from [500, 1,000, 2,000] to [550, 1,100, 2,200]

Summon Plague Ward: Summon Count increased from 1 Ward to [1, 2, 4] Wards. Ward is always Rank 1. Cast Point reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.13 seconds. Cooldown increased from 5 to [5, 6, 7]. Wards have 50 percent magic resistance.



Disruptor:

Alliances changed from Brawny Shaman to Brawny Shaman Warlock.

Static Storm: Also blinds the targets inside the cloud for a 25 percent miss chance.



Mr. Warlock:

Shadow Word: Cast Point reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.4 seconds. Cooldown reduced from 20 seconds to 6 seconds. Damage from [100, 150, 200] to [ 50, 100, 150]. Heal from 75, 150, 200] to [50, 125, 175]. Duration from 6 seconds to 3 seconds.



Alliance changes

Warlock:

Now reads: Whenever a Warlock casts a spell, they form a link with the Ally who has the lowest health for 3 seconds. When either linked hero deals damage, both units are healed [50, 100, 150] percent of the damage dealt.

Shaman: