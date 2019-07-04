Dota Underlords July 4 update: Full patch notes

Another patch has been released for Valve’s autobattler, Dota Underlords. It’s a big one, too, including major tweaks to the UI, gameplay changes, item buffs, nerfs, and plenty of hero balances.
Here’s a detailed look at the full patch notes and updates.
General
- Added Scoreboard. Defaults to TAB on the PC.
- Added Leaderboards. Welcome, Lords of White Spire.
- Further lighting tweaks to the board to brighten it up.
- Update Notes can now be found from inside the game.
- Season Info: Heroes’ Ability info now shows damage type
- New Kill Streak FX.
- Unit VO is now spatialized (Audio will closely match where the unit is located).
- Enabled additional sounds in unit combat.
- Yo, Reddit: Versus, Round Over and Round Start screens will close on any non-UI click or ESC keypress.
- Yo, Reddit: Versus, Round Over and Round Start screens won’t appear if the user is dragging units or items.
- Many UI improvements have been done.
- Added description of how the Hero Pool works to the Season Info UI.
- Hero stat changes from basic items are now shown during combat as well during preparing.
- Fixed Terrorblade Rank 2 and Rank 3 not updating his model after casting Metamorphosis.
Mobile
- Added Battery Status.
- Fixed play/pause buttons disappearing.
- Added Tap to Move option: For those who like to tap to place instead of dragging on the board.
- Added Battery Saver mode.
- Can now query a hero’s ability from the shop.
- More performance improvements.
Gameplay
- Fixed Demon Hunters not doing their jobs and leaving enemy demons with their buff on.
- Fixed Techies planting their bomb in the wrong location.
- Fixed all known AI Pathing issues.
- Level 9: Tier 2 odds from 30 percent to 25 percent, Tier 3 odds from 25 percent -to 30 percent.
- Level 11: Tier 1 odds from 10 percent to 13 percent, Tier 2 odds from 15 percent to 20 percent, Tier 3 odds from 30 percent to 25 percent, Tier 5 odds from 15 percent to 12 percent.
- Round will continue for another second once the last unit dies, giving the other team a chance for a last minute kill to force a draw.
Reworked streaks
Lose streak gold:
- From:
- 3-4 losses – 1 gold
- 5-6 losses – 2 gold
- 7+ losses – 3 gold
- To:
- 3-4 losses – 1 gold
- 5+ losses – 2 gold
Win streak gold:
- From:
- 3-4 wins – 1 gold
- 5-6 wins – 2 gold
- 7+ wins – 3 gold
- To:
- 3-4 wins – 1 gold
- 5-6 wins – 2 gold
- 7 wins – 3 gold
- 8 wins – 4 gold (Win streaks reset at eight wins).
Item changes
- Added Force Staff: Tier 3 Support Item – Push an enemy unit 6 cells in a random direction. (10 seconds cooldown)
- Added Scythe of Vyse: Tier 4 Support Item – When the equipped hero takes damage, transform the offending unit into a pig for 4 seconds. (15 seconds cooldown)
- Added Big-Time Contract: Tier 2 Support Item – Equipped unit is Blood-bound in addition to its other types.
- Silver Lining: Now reads “Get 1 charge when you win a fight. When you lose a fight, if charges remain, get 1 gold and lose 1 charge.”
- Shaman Pluck: Chance increased from 5 percent to 17 percent.
- Blink Dagger:
- Now generates 50 mana when activated.
- Cooldown reduced from 60 seconds to 15 seconds.
- Tooth and Claw: Fixed not stacking correctly.
- Coordinated Assault: It should be truly coordinated since it actually works now.
Hero changes
Medusa:
- Split Shot:
- Now applies item effects on secondary shots.
Lycan:
- Summon Wolves:
- Fixed not applying health buff correctly.
Venomancer:
- Health increased from [500, 1,000, 2,000] to [550, 1,100, 2,200]
- Summon Plague Ward:
- Summon Count increased from 1 Ward to [1, 2, 4] Wards.
- Ward is always Rank 1.
- Cast Point reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.13 seconds.
- Cooldown increased from 5 to [5, 6, 7].
- Wards have 50 percent magic resistance.
Disruptor:
- Alliances changed from Brawny Shaman to Brawny Shaman Warlock.
- Static Storm:
- Also blinds the targets inside the cloud for a 25 percent miss chance.
Mr. Warlock:
- Shadow Word:
- Cast Point reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.4 seconds.
- Cooldown reduced from 20 seconds to 6 seconds.
- Damage from [100, 150, 200] to [ 50, 100, 150].
- Heal from 75, 150, 200] to [50, 125, 175].
- Duration from 6 seconds to 3 seconds.
Alliance changes
Warlock:
- Now reads: Whenever a Warlock casts a spell, they form a link with the Ally who has the lowest health for 3 seconds. When either linked hero deals damage, both units are healed [50, 100, 150] percent of the damage dealt.
Shaman:
- Now requires 3 Shamans (up from 2).
- Now reads: Enemies affected by Hexes, Silences or Stuns will generate -200 percent mana when attacked.