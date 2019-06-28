Dota Underlords’ Battle Pass is in the works, developer says

Valve’s autobattler Dota Underlords will soon have a Battle Pass, developer Bruno Carlucci has confirmed.

There’s no estimate on when it’s coming or how it’ll work, but the Underlords Battle Pass is “in the works.” If it works like Battle Passes in other games, players will be able to buy them and unlock challenges they’ll have to complete to unlock seasonal cosmetic items, which are usually character skins.

If Underlords follows the path Riot Games’ Teamfight Tactics is trying to go for, fans might see board skins and new avatars for their profile. But none of the upcoming items in the Battle Pass are confirmed for now.

Statsman Bruno on Twitter @zept0r @DotaUnderlords A battle pass is in the works.

The only big autobattler title that has a Battle Pass today is Drodo’s Auto Chess, which is being developed by the Dota Auto Chess mod creators. The game features Candy as a currency that players can buy with real money to spend on in-game cosmetics, and the Battle Pass allows them to get more Candy than usual from matches. Players also have daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges to complete, which allows them to progress through the Battle Pass tiers.

That’s most likely the path Underlords is following, but we’re only guessing at the moment. This is the standard Battle Pass formula in many other games, such as Fortnite and Rocket League, so that’s how it should be in Underlords if Valve is going down the standard path for its own Battle Pass.

In the current Underlords version, there are no microtransactions or game currency. Valve says the title is in an open beta stage, and while it’s been improved with several updates since its release last week, it’s still a young title. From what Carlucci wrote, we can assume the team at Valve is still developing the Battle Pass, so it should take a little while for it to arrive in Underlords.