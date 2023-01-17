Dota Pro Circuit 2023: DPC Winter Tour scores, standings, and points￼

The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, which means all of the newly formed, altered, or returning rosters are knee-deep in some of the most competitive Dota 2 matches of the year. With the start of the Winter Tour, all six major regions will see heated competition for a handful of coveted spots at the first South American Major in DPC history.

The Winter Tour will also be the first time Valve implements its updated DPC format, which splits up Division I and Division II brackets into separate schedules—giving teams in Division I more time to rest, bootcamp, and prepare for the Major if they qualify. But first, they have to prove they have what it takes to claim a spot at the Lima Major or at least claim some coveted DPC Points, while all of the teams in Division II work to move up for the Spring Tour.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 DPC’s Winter Tour, including its prize pool, format, schedule, standings, and all of the DPC Points up for grabs.

Dota Pro Circuit 2023: Full DPC Winter Tour points, scores, and standings

Image via [Valve](https://flic.kr/p/2nWpYNB)

Even though Valve struck gold with the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, the 2023 DPC’s prize pool structure has remained unchanged from the previous year. The only thing that has been updated is the schedule, which splits up the Division I and Division II matches into two separate three-week blocks, and DPC points payout.

Division I matches are already underway and will fully conclude by Feb. 3 for all six regions. This will conclude the Winter Tour for all of the top teams, finalizing who will be heading to the Lima Major.

Division II matches will pick up on Feb. 1 and run through Feb. 21—ensuring there will be no lack of competitive Dota right before the Major begins.

DPC Winter Tour Division I schedule Prize pool: $205,000 and 1,150 DPC Points China: Jan. 5 to Feb. 3 EEU: Jan. 8 to 29 NA: Jan. 9 to 29 WEU: Jan. 9 to 29 SEA: Jan. 9 to 29 SA: Jan. 10 to 29

DPC Winter Tour Division II schedule Prize pool: $75,000 China: Jan. 30 to Feb. 19 NA: Jan. 30 to Feb. 19 EEU: Jan. 31 to Feb. 19 SA: Jan. 31 to Feb. 19 SEA: Feb. 1 to 19 WEU: Feb. 1 to 21

DPC Winter Tour Lima Major schedule and invites Dates: Feb. 22 to March 5 Western Europe: Four teams China: Four teams Eastern Europe: Three teams Southeast Asia: Three teams North America: Two teams South America: Two teams



As always, the bottom two teams from Division I will drop into Division II, with the top two rosters from Division II moving up to replace them. Likewise, the bottom two teams from Division II will be relegated out of the regional league to let two new teams from an open qualifier compete. There are some instances where more spots open up in both divisions, but this is the base model every Tour follows.

With all of that in mind, here are the full regional results for all six regions across both Division I and II—updated as the matches are completed and with finalized results bolded to show they are locked in.

Western Europe DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Team Liquid 3-0 Lima Major invite 300 $30,000 2 Tundra Esports 3-1 Lima Major invite 180 $28,000 3 Gaimin Gladiators 2-1 Lima Major invite 120 $27,000 4 OG 2-1 Lima Major invite 60 $26,000 5 Entity 1-2 N/A 30 $25,000 6 Into the Breach 1-2 N/A N/A $24,000 7 Nigma Galaxy 0-2 Demoted to Division II N/A $23,000 8 Team Secret 0-3 Demoted to Division II N/A $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Alliance 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $17,000 2 Ancient Tribe 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $16,000 3 D2 Hustlers 0-0 N/A N/A $15,000 4 IVY 0-0 N/A N/A $11,000 5 Monaspa 0-0 N/A N/A $9,000 6 Ooredoo Thunders 0-0 N/A N/A $7,000 7 Team Bald Reborn 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A 8 Water Rune Enjoyers 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A

China DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Team Aster 5-0 Lima Major invite 300 $30,000 2 PSG.LGD 4-1 Lima Major invite 180 $28,000 3 Knights 3-1 Lima Major invite 120 $27,000 4 EHOME 2-3 Lima Major invite 60 $26,000 5 Invictus Gaming 2-1 N/A 30 $25,000 6 Xtreme Gaming 2-2 N/A N/A $24,000 7 Aster.Aries 0-4 Demoted to Division II N/A $23,000 8 Dawn Gaming 0-8 Demoted to Division II N/A $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 LBZS 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $17,000 2 Meteor Gaming 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $16,000 3 Outsiders from CN 0-0 N/A N/A $15,000 4 Poke Gaming 0-0 N/A N/A $11,000 5 Team Cloud 0-0 N/A N/A $9,000 6 Team Mystique 0-0 N/A N/A $7,000 7 Vici Gaming 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A 8 Ybb Gaming 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A

Eastern Europe DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 BetBoom Team 2-0 Lima Major invite 300 $30,000 2 Darkside 2-1 Lima Major invite 180 $28,000 3 HellRaisers 2-1 Lima Major invite 120 $27,000 4 Team Spirit 2-1 N/A 60 $26,000 5 Natus Vincere 1-2 N/A 30 $25,000 6 Virtus.pro 1-1 N/A N/A $24,000 7 Nemiga Gaming 0-2 Demoted to Division II N/A $23,000 8 One Move 0-3 Demoted to Division II N/A $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 cybercats 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $17,000 2 HF 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $16,000 3 HYDRA 0-0 N/A N/A $15,000 4 PuckChamp 0-0 N/A N/A $11,000 5 RISE Esports 0-0 N/A N/A $9,000 6 Sigma.YNT 0-0 N/A N/A $7,000 7 X3 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A 8 YNT 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A

Southeast Asia DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Blacklist International 3-0 Lima Major invite 300 $30,000 2 Execration 3-0 Lima Major invite 180 $28,000 3 Bleed Esports 2-1 Lima Major invite 120 $27,000 4 Geek Slate 2-0 N/A 60 $26,000 5 Talon Esports 1-2 N/A 30 $25,000 6 Team SMG 1-2 N/A N/A $24,000 7 BOOM Esports 0-3 Demoted to Division II N/A $23,000 8 Fnatic 0-4 Demoted to Division II N/A $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Army Geniuses 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $17,000 2 Atlantis 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $16,000 3 Myth Avenue Gaming 0-0 N/A N/A $15,000 4 Polaris Esports 0-0 N/A N/A $11,000 5 SPAWN Team 0-0 N/A N/A $9,000 6 Team Flow 0-0 N/A N/A $7,000 7 UD Vessuwan 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A 8 XERXIA 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A

North America DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 5RATFORCESTAFF 2-0 Lima Major invite 300 $30,000 2 nouns 2-0 Lima Major invite 180 $28,000 3 Shopify Rebellion 2-0 N/A 120 $27,000 4 TSM 4-0 N/A 60 $26,000 5 Wildcard Gaming 1-2 N/A 30 $25,000 6 ALPHA 0-2 N/A N/A $24,000 7 B8 0-2 Demoted to Division II N/A $23,000 8 Thiuth Gaming 0-3 Demoted to Division II N/A $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 Another NA Team 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $17,000 2 CDUB Esports 0-0 Promoted to Division I N/A $16,000 3 Eternity 0-0 N/A N/A $15,000 4 Fart Studios 0-0 N/A N/A $11,000 5 felt 0-0 N/A N/A $9,000 6 Penguins Squad 0-0 N/A N/A $7,000 7 Team DogChamp 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A 8 The Cut 0-0 Relegated N/A N/A

South America DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Record Seed DPC Points Prize 1 beastcoast 3-0 Lima Major invite 300 $30,000 2 Keyd Stars 2-1 Lima Major invite 180 $28,000 3 Alliance.LATAM 1-1 N/A 120 $27,000 4 Evil Geniuses 1-0 N/A 60 $26,000 5 Infinity 1-2 N/A 30 $25,000 6 Thunder Awaken 1-1 N/A N/A $24,000 7 Infamous 0-2 Demoted to Division II N/A $23,000 8 Ravens 0-2 Demoted to Division II N/A $22,000

Division II