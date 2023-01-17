Dota Pro Circuit 2023: DPC Winter Tour scores, standings, and points￼

New year, new faces, new dominant forces.

The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, which means all of the newly formed, altered, or returning rosters are knee-deep in some of the most competitive Dota 2 matches of the year. With the start of the Winter Tour, all six major regions will see heated competition for a handful of coveted spots at the first South American Major in DPC history. 

The Winter Tour will also be the first time Valve implements its updated DPC format, which splits up Division I and Division II brackets into separate schedules—giving teams in Division I more time to rest, bootcamp, and prepare for the Major if they qualify. But first, they have to prove they have what it takes to claim a spot at the Lima Major or at least claim some coveted DPC Points, while all of the teams in Division II work to move up for the Spring Tour. 

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 DPC’s Winter Tour, including its prize pool, format, schedule, standings, and all of the DPC Points up for grabs. 

Dota Pro Circuit 2023: Full DPC Winter Tour points, scores, and standings

Even though Valve struck gold with the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, the 2023 DPC’s prize pool structure has remained unchanged from the previous year. The only thing that has been updated is the schedule, which splits up the Division I and Division II matches into two separate three-week blocks, and DPC points payout.

Division I matches are already underway and will fully conclude by Feb. 3 for all six regions. This will conclude the Winter Tour for all of the top teams, finalizing who will be heading to the Lima Major.

Division II matches will pick up on Feb. 1 and run through Feb. 21—ensuring there will be no lack of competitive Dota right before the Major begins.

  • DPC Winter Tour Division I schedule 
    • Prize pool: $205,000 and 1,150 DPC Points
    • China: Jan. 5 to Feb. 3
    • EEU: Jan. 8 to 29
    • NA: Jan. 9 to 29
    • WEU: Jan. 9 to 29
    • SEA: Jan. 9 to 29
    • SA: Jan. 10 to 29
  • DPC Winter Tour Division II schedule
    • Prize pool: $75,000
    • China: Jan. 30 to Feb. 19
    • NA: Jan. 30 to Feb. 19
    • EEU: Jan. 31 to Feb. 19
    • SA: Jan. 31 to Feb. 19
    • SEA: Feb. 1 to 19
    • WEU: Feb. 1 to 21
  • DPC Winter Tour Lima Major schedule and invites
    • Dates: Feb. 22 to March 5
    • Western Europe: Four teams
    • China: Four teams
    • Eastern Europe: Three teams
    • Southeast Asia: Three teams
    • North America: Two teams
    • South America: Two teams

As always, the bottom two teams from Division I will drop into Division II, with the top two rosters from Division II moving up to replace them. Likewise, the bottom two teams from Division II will be relegated out of the regional league to let two new teams from an open qualifier compete. There are some instances where more spots open up in both divisions, but this is the base model every Tour follows. 

With all of that in mind, here are the full regional results for all six regions across both Division I and II—updated as the matches are completed and with finalized results bolded to show they are locked in.

Western Europe DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Team Liquid3-0Lima Major invite300$30,000
2Tundra Esports3-1Lima Major invite180$28,000
3Gaimin Gladiators2-1Lima Major invite120$27,000
4OG2-1Lima Major invite60$26,000
5Entity1-2N/A30$25,000
6Into the Breach1-2N/AN/A$24,000
7Nigma Galaxy0-2Demoted to Division IIN/A$23,000
8Team Secret0-3Demoted to Division IIN/A$22,000

Division II

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Alliance0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$17,000
2Ancient Tribe0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$16,000
3D2 Hustlers0-0N/AN/A$15,000
4IVY0-0N/AN/A$11,000
5Monaspa0-0N/AN/A$9,000
6Ooredoo Thunders0-0N/AN/A$7,000
7Team Bald Reborn0-0RelegatedN/AN/A
8Water Rune Enjoyers0-0RelegatedN/AN/A

China DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Team Aster5-0Lima Major invite300$30,000
2PSG.LGD4-1Lima Major invite180$28,000
3Knights3-1Lima Major invite120$27,000
4EHOME2-3Lima Major invite60$26,000
5Invictus Gaming2-1N/A30$25,000
6Xtreme Gaming2-2N/AN/A$24,000
7Aster.Aries0-4Demoted to Division IIN/A$23,000
8Dawn Gaming0-8Demoted to Division IIN/A$22,000

Division II

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1LBZS0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$17,000
2Meteor Gaming0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$16,000
3Outsiders from CN0-0N/AN/A$15,000
4Poke Gaming0-0N/AN/A$11,000
5Team Cloud0-0N/AN/A$9,000
6Team Mystique0-0N/AN/A$7,000
7Vici Gaming0-0RelegatedN/AN/A
8Ybb Gaming0-0RelegatedN/AN/A

Eastern Europe DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1BetBoom Team2-0Lima Major invite300$30,000
2Darkside2-1Lima Major invite180$28,000
3HellRaisers2-1Lima Major invite120$27,000
4Team Spirit 2-1N/A60$26,000
5Natus Vincere1-2N/A30$25,000
6Virtus.pro1-1N/AN/A$24,000
7Nemiga Gaming0-2Demoted to Division IIN/A$23,000
8One Move0-3Demoted to Division IIN/A$22,000

Division II

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1cybercats0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$17,000
2HF0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$16,000
3HYDRA0-0N/AN/A$15,000
4PuckChamp0-0N/AN/A$11,000
5RISE Esports0-0N/AN/A$9,000
6Sigma.YNT0-0N/AN/A$7,000
7X30-0RelegatedN/AN/A
8YNT0-0RelegatedN/AN/A

Southeast Asia DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Blacklist International3-0Lima Major invite300$30,000
2Execration3-0Lima Major invite180$28,000
3Bleed Esports2-1Lima Major invite120$27,000
4Geek Slate2-0N/A60$26,000
5Talon Esports1-2N/A30$25,000
6Team SMG1-2N/AN/A$24,000
7BOOM Esports0-3Demoted to Division IIN/A$23,000
8Fnatic0-4Demoted to Division IIN/A$22,000

Division II

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Army Geniuses0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$17,000
2Atlantis0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$16,000
3Myth Avenue Gaming0-0N/AN/A$15,000
4Polaris Esports0-0N/AN/A$11,000
5SPAWN Team0-0N/AN/A$9,000
6Team Flow0-0N/AN/A$7,000
7UD Vessuwan0-0RelegatedN/AN/A
8XERXIA0-0RelegatedN/AN/A

North America DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
15RATFORCESTAFF2-0Lima Major invite300$30,000
2nouns2-0Lima Major invite180$28,000
3Shopify Rebellion2-0N/A120$27,000
4TSM4-0N/A60$26,000
5Wildcard Gaming1-2N/A30$25,000
6ALPHA0-2N/AN/A$24,000
7B80-2Demoted to Division IIN/A$23,000
8Thiuth Gaming0-3Demoted to Division IIN/A$22,000

Division II

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Another NA Team0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$17,000
2CDUB Esports0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$16,000
3Eternity0-0N/AN/A$15,000
4Fart Studios0-0N/AN/A$11,000
5felt0-0N/AN/A$9,000
6Penguins Squad0-0N/AN/A$7,000
7Team DogChamp0-0RelegatedN/AN/A
8The Cut0-0RelegatedN/AN/A

South America DPC Winter Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1beastcoast3-0Lima Major invite300$30,000
2Keyd Stars2-1Lima Major invite180$28,000
3Alliance.LATAM1-1N/A120$27,000
4Evil Geniuses1-0N/A60$26,000
5Infinity1-2N/A30$25,000
6Thunder Awaken1-1N/AN/A$24,000
7Infamous0-2Demoted to Division IIN/A$23,000
8Ravens 0-2Demoted to Division IIN/A$22,000

Division II

RankTeamRecordSeedDPC PointsPrize
1Balrogs0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$17,000
2Dreamers Esports0-0Promoted to Division IN/A$16,000
3Lava0-0N/AN/A$15,000
4Mad Kings0-0N/AN/A$11,000
5No Runes0-0N/AN/A$9,000
6Paradox Esports0-0N/AN/A$7,000
7Qhali0-0RelegatedN/AN/A
8Ukumari0-0RelegatedN/AN/A