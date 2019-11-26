Dota 2’s Outlanders 7.23 update patch notes are out

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The latest Dota 2 patch is now available to all players and all the changes of the Outlanders update, also known as the 7.23 update, are in the game.

The patch notes for the Outlanders update are huge. They include major changes to existing items and the addition of several new ones, like unique items that Neutrals drop upon defeat. There are 62 new neutral items in total and their likelihood of showing up depends on how much time has passed in a match.

Two new heroes are playable now: Void Spirit and Snapfire. Dota 2 players already knew they were coming to the game since the Outlanders update announcement and now they can check out their full kits and roles before picking them in a match.

A major general gameplay update is that the level cap for heroes in matches has raised from 25 to 30. Upon reaching level 30, you unlock your hero’s entire talent tree. The experience required to reach levels 26 to 30 is 3,500/4,500/5,500/6,500/7,500.

Players will notice other major changes in their first Dota 2 matches of this new update. Side Shops are no longer in the game and were replaced by the neutral Outposts. The Courier system received several tweaks, the map layout is redesigned, and players can no longer find Secret Shop items in the base.

Even if you aren’t interested in the two new heroes, there’s a lot to explore and learn in this new Dota 2 update.