Dota 2’s best player of 2023 reveals Patch 7.35b tier list

Heroes’ win rates in ranked matches may lose their meaning if they fail to transition to professional matches. Pro Dota 2 players may favor some unconventional heroes more than others, and Watson recently revealed his top picks for the carry position in patch 7.35b.

Watson didn’t win any trophies in 2023, but he became one of the most sensational players of the year, as there wasn’t a single moment where he lost the number one spot on the Dota 2 ranked leaderboards. During 2023, Watson claimed the number one spot in a second region and also broke the European leaderboard by claiming the number one and two spots at the same time.

Maybe Watson just likes Dota Dragon’s Blood. Image via Studio MIR

With his impressive ranked play resume, Watson’s tier list might define professional play and ranked matches in the near future. Here’s Watson’s Dota 2 tier list for patch 7.35b:

S-tier Morphling Templar Assassin Faceless Void Luna Slark Naga Siren Medusa

A-tier Terrorblade Lina Monkey King Arc Warden Anti-Mage Pudge

B-tier Chaos Knight Sven Phantom Lancer Ursa Weaver Windranger



Some of Watson’s picks can be justified purely by their ranked match win rates. However, there are some heroes that Watson regards highly, but they struggle to maintain their relevance in the current ranked meta.

Terrorblade, for example, currently has one of the lowest win rates in the Immortal bracket, with a 45 percent win rate. Templar Assassin and Lina are also below 50 percent at 47. Since Watson’s a specialist with these heroes, he might still be able to bring out their highest potential in his matches. If you don’t have much experience with them, your results may vary.

At the time of writing, Arc Warden and Faceless Void are two of the heroes that are also dominating the meta with their 55 percent win rates.