Dota 2 Update 7.27c brings Clinkz nerfs after just 2 days

Just two days after the massive 7.27b update, Valve has pushed 7.27c live and added more changes to a few heroes, including some much-needed nerfs for Clinkz.

The 7.27c Gameplay Update has been released https://t.co/k0QPAZ6NSP — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) July 18, 2020

The overall size of the update is much smaller than the last one, but that is because a majority of these new changes are directly related to the 7.27b patch. Clinkz was one of several heroes that got most of their abilities and moves reworked, but because some of those buffs made him insanely good, this new patch is trying to even out some of those stronger changes.

Searing Arrows Searing Arrows damage from 30/40/50/60 to 24/36/48/60

Strafe Strafe attack speed reduced from 110/140/170/200 to 90/120/150/180

Death Pact Death Pact health gain reduced from 60/80/100 percent to 40/70/100 percent Death Pact damage gain reduced from 6/10/14 percent to 4/9/14 percent



The same thing happened to Underlord, who jumped to the top of the recent usage chart and is now being brought down slightly with nerfs to balance the massive boost.

Atrophy Aura Atrophy Aura radius reduced from 1200 to 900

Pit of malice Pit of Malice cast range reduced from 750 to 675

Firestorm Firestorm cast range reduced from 750 to 675

Talents Level 15 Talent reduced from +100 Pit of Malice AoE to +75 Level 25 Talent reduced from +20 percent Firestorm Building Damage to +15 percent



Most of the other changes were small buffs and nerfs to other heroes, like Chaos Knight getting a slight base armor increase. Bloodseeker and Broomother also got hit with some big changes, and the only hero to get all buffs was Razor.

You can read the full list of 7.27c patch notes on the official Dota 2 blog.