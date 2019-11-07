Dota 2 Treasure of the Timeless Rite item sets available for purchase this weekend only

Dota 2 is offering a limited-time collection of item sets called the Treasure of the Timeless Rite from Nov. 6 to 11, but fans don’t seem too thrilled about it.

This treasure collection is a hodgepodge of vintage item sets that are no longer available for purchase on the Dota 2 store and include some very rare sets. But that $1.99 price tag isn’t doing Valve any favors, considering at least half of the sets listed in the collection can be purchased for less than a buck.

DOTA 2 on Twitter Available for a limited time only, the Treasure of the Timeless Rite features 22 vintage item sets specially selected from popular items no longer available in the Dota 2 store – on sale now until Monday, November 11 for $1.99.

Screengrab via Steam

Here is a list of every item set available for purchase in the Treasure of the Timeless Rite collection.

Omen’s Embrace

Chimera’s Rage

Splendor of the Protean Emperor

Cry of the Battlehawk

Raikage Warrior

Molten Destructor

Herald of Measureless Ruin

Volatile Majesty

Twilight’s Rest

Gifted Jester

Scavenger of the Basilisk

Roving Pathfinder

Procession of the Partisan Guard

Hunter’s Glory

Atrocities of the Abyssal Scourge

Torment of the Chainbreaker

The Frostborne Wayfarer

Jiang Shi’s Revenge

Complete Ethereal Monarch

Complete Province of the Psion Inquisitor

Complete Dark Moon Stalker

Complete Vigilance of the Manticore

Most of the community is confused as to why Valve would release something like this right as the first Minor of the season is about to begin, especially since there is no new content included. It also stings because some of these sets were originally advertised as limited-time offers.

Screengrab via Steam

That isn’t to say that this collection is worthless, though. Several sets like Sven’s Cry of the Battlehawk has its price cut by more than half. That Molten Destructor Timbersaw set is amazing and has yet to be made tradeable, so snap that up while you can.

For fans who are mad that this isn’t the Outlanders Update, that will drop after the MDL Chengdu Major concludes on Nov. 24.